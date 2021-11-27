ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

2021 Festival of Trees gets underway at Bayfront Convention Center

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yofZ7_0d7kIkwy00

The Bayfront Convention Center turns into a Winter Wonderland this weekend.

We had a chance to check out the 2021 Festival of Trees.

Festival of Trees begins at Bayfront Convention Center

Sponsored by Saint Vincent Health Center, the festival will be in person this year after being outdoors only due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The cost is $10, $6 for kids ages 12 years old and younger.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Festival Of Trees This Week In Farmington

(Farmington) CASA of the Parkland will put on Festival of Trees this Friday and Saturday at the Centene Center in Farmington. Joanna Watts is the executive director of CASA. She says this is an event for the whole family. All the proceeds from Festival of Trees will go to support...
FARMINGTON, MO
Springfield News Sun

Holiday in the City opens with tree illumination, ice skating

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s, likely even lower considering wind chills, at dusk on Friday evening. Yet people couldn’t get enough of the ice and let lights warm their spirits as Holiday in the City kicked off. Thousands showed up on the core block and the area on South...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

Fall Feast is back at Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Thanksgiving tradition is returning to Cincinnati. On Thursday, thousands of people received a free meal at the Duke Energy Convention Center during the Fall Feast celebration. “Last year, with COVID, we did the best we could,” volunteer Michael Elliott said. “We had Fall Feast and served...
CINCINNATI, OH
harlanenterprise.net

Christmas at the Center

The fourth of December is shaping up to be a big day for the kickoff of the Christmas season in Harlan, with Christmas at the Center taking place at the Harlan Center with the Harlan Christmas Parade and the Jingle Bell Jog 5K taking place on the same day. Laura...
HARLAN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Nexstar#Wfxp#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
theweektoday.com

Festival of Trees

Organizations, businesses, community groups or interested individuals are all invited to sponsor and decorate a tree for this year’s Festival of Trees. Five foot, pre-lit trees will be made available to participants, all you need to do is come up with a theme and decorate! Deadline to register for sponsorship of a tree is Friday, November 19th. Themed gift baskets may also be donated up to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd.
ADVOCACY
Sedona Red Rock News

Tree lighting event returns

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the beginning of its holiday celebrations with the annual Sedona Christmas tree lighting and visit from Santa. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tlaquepaque North shopping village. General Manager & Resident Partner of Tlaquepaque, Wendy Lippman, has hosted the Sedona Christmas tree lighting for the past four years.
SEDONA, AZ
KWQC

Annual Festival of Trees in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents the 17th Annual Festival of Trees from November 13 through November 28. In previous years they have had such a wonderful response to their festival -- with bidding on creative trees and beautiful wreaths, along with theatre entertainment. Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s goal again this year is to create a holiday atmosphere to be enjoyed by all those attending the many functions that will be held at the Center. All of the proceeds will go to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
wabi.tv

Festival of Trees returns to Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of the holiday season returns to Waterville this weekend and organizers are looking for volunteers to help bring it all together. The Festival of Trees starts this Friday at the Elm on College Avenue. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The...
WATERVILLE, ME
stpetersmo.net

Get Festive at the St. Peters Tree Lighting and Holiday Hop with Butch Wax and The Hollywoods!

The City of St. Peters’ 32nd annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony returns on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.! Bring your family to this FREE event to celebrate the holidays outside, at the courtyard in front of St. Peters City Hall. We’ll light the tree and enjoy festive performances from the Childbloom Guitar Program of St. Charles County and Lindenwood’s Voices Only outside, followed by a special Holiday Hop with Butch Wax and The Hollywoods inside!
SAINT PETERS, MO
carriagetownenews.com

Festival of Trees Silent Auction

EXETER —This year, visitors to The Festival of Trees (FOT) will notice a few changes. In an effort to manage the flow of visitors, the committee made the decision to hold the event for two days, December 1 and 2, and to also utilize an online platform to manage both the silent auction and raffle tree ticket sales.
EXETER, NH
Argus Observer Online

Festival of Trees returns in-person to the Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO — The 33rd rendition of the annual Festival of Trees got underway bright and early Thursday morning at Four Rivers Cultural Center. There was free admission from 7 to 9 a.m., giving people the first opportunity to purchase trees, centerpieces and wreaths, as well as free cinnamon rolls and coffee.
ONTARIO, OR
wjbc.com

The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees starts Thursday at the Interstate Center

BLOOMINGTON – The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees gets underway Thursday morning at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. The event is a long-standing community tradition that provides critical funding to local children’s programs and helps support The Baby Fold. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser. Baby Fold Vice President of Development...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wvlt.tv

Festival of Trees opens Wednesday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for that perfect Christmas tree and to get into the holiday spirit, Gatlinburg maybe your place next week. Set up started Friday for the 48th annual Festival of Trees. More than 100 trees are decorated in the Mills Conference Center at the Gatlinburg Convention Center waiting for you to bid on.
GATLINBURG, TN
107 JAMZ

Moody Gardens Celebrates Festival Of Lights 20th Anniversary

It's finally happening! As the pandemic dwindles to its lowest cases in nearly a year, Moody Gardens welcomes everyone back to celebrate the holidays. Just in time for their Festival of Lights 20th Anniversary Santa will jump out of the North Pole jet and parachute down to Moody Gardens to begin the holiday season. Starting this Saturday November 20th through January 1st come out for live entertainment, great food and much more! Plus, watch Santa flip the giant switch to begin the 2021 Festival of Lights Celebration.
FESTIVAL
Columbus Telegram

Festival of Trees on display this weekend

The wait for the Columbus Women’s Club Festival of Trees is almost over as the three-day event begins Friday. The 41st annual festivities – which were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - are from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave.
COLUMBUS, NE
WIBW

2021 Winter Wonderland opens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s officially time to have some fun at Winter Wonderland!. Wednesday night was the opening for the annual light display at Lake Shawnee. Winter Wonderland is open nightly from 6-10 p.m. every night through December 31, even on holidays. Organizers suggest a $10 donation per vehicle for entry, proceeds of which go to TARC.
TOPEKA, KS
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy