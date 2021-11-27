No. 10 Alabama beats Drake 80-71, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama, which was shocked 72-68 by coach Rick Pitino’s Iona team in its tournament opener on Thursday. D.J. Wilkins led Drake with 17 points. ShanQuan Hemphill and Tucker DeVries both contributed 15. The game featured impressive scoring surges by both teams.

Meanwhile, in the Bahamas, Jabari Smith scored 22 points and No. 19 Auburn beat Syracuse 89-68 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

K.D. Johnson added 15 points for the Tigers, who went 2-1 in the three-game tournament. Auburn led by 10 at the half and increased the lead to 19 on a dunk by Johnson with 15:05 left.

Syracuse used a 7-0 run to get within 64-54 with 8:10 left, but Smith ended the spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing and the Orange got no closer than 11 the rest of the way. Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each scored 17 points for Syracuse.

