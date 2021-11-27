E9 | Concord Country Cape | Focus on Framing

It has been a year, with moments of both real uncertainty as well as humanity. And, as we look to the holiday season for light and sharing. The nationwide Small Business Saturday celebrates the theme of ‘Spread Joy, Shop Small.’ - and we agree! In the United States two-thirds of every dollar that is spent at a small business stays in our local community while small businesses employ 48% of all employees in the private sector. That means that shopping small supports Concord, and keeps our community strong.The great thing about shopping in Concord is you can find unique and wonderful gifts, skip the line and crowds of those big box stores, and get into the holiday cheer. Whether you need food products, home renovation materials, books, furniture, shoes, jeans, meal kits, candy, flowers, birthday, new baby, new home, new job, holiday, retirement or engagement and wedding gifts—or even a gift card!— your purchases are tax-free! - And here are a few good places to start!

