ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Keeping eyes on water

By Jennifer Jimenez Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater conservation is key, but a shortage is not something Sun City West residents have to fear. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
yourvalley.net

Deer Valley Unified votes to keep Peoria neighborhood at Terramar school

With growth driving the effort to controversially re-boundary Deer Valley Unified School District, one Peoria neighborhood won its effort to keep students in their current school. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five...
PEORIA, AZ
yourvalley.net

PIF projects being considered in Sun City

If Recreation Centers of Sun City officials’ plans come together as envisioned, the corporation will spend more than $103 million on a number of projects through 2035. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
SUN CITY, AZ
yourvalley.net

Scottsdale school board’s 2022 election swells with interest

Four more people have filed to run for Scottsdale Unified School District governing board next November, bringing the total to seven candidates one year out from the election. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NHPR

Something Wild: Keep An Eye Out for Rough-Legged Hawks

The rough-legged hawk is an Arctic visitor that spends the winter in New Hampshire. It has a unique ability to hover in mid-air while hunting, and can track its prey using UV vision. When we think of snowbirds, we usually mean folks who leave New Hampshire in the winter for...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Sun City West, AZ
hometownstations.com

West Ohio Food Bank keeping an eye on supplies as winter approaches

Amid many shortages throughout the United States right now, food banks across the country are facing potential issues in helping people, especially as we get closer to winter. The West Ohio Food Bank says that they are keeping an eye on their supplies and have been working with their partners at the Ohio Association of Food Banks and Feeding America to get items in bulk at a cheaper price.
OHIO STATE
yourvalley.net

ASU a hub for international students amid pandemic challenges

Arizona State University is well known for being named the most innovative university in the U.S., but it’s beginning to be known for something a bit more global. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
ARIZONA STATE
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Daily Independent E#Independent Newsmedia
Cheddar News

Cosmetics Company Lush on Why It Left Major Social Media Platforms Again

Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, joined Cheddar to talk about the cosmetic company's mass exodus from major social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, in the wake of recent reports that Instagram specifically had negative impacts on teen girls. He noted that with teenage girls being a large part of its consumer base and audience, Lush had a responsibility to market its company on outlets that prioritize mental wellbeing. "For us, we've always been a social brand, and it started to feel that social media was no longer offering what we felt we wanted to gain from it," he said. "And then obviously when you add that to the damage that it's causing, it just feels like a combination that we can't continue on with." The company also pulled out of social media platforms in 2019.
BUSINESS
yourvalley.net

Marone: Suggestions for change at RCSC in Sun City

Sun City — the good, the bad and the ugly. The good — Sun City is probably the very best bang for your buck and for your mental and physical health when it comes to senior communities. It probably has a variety of more recreational facilities, arts, crafts, clubs and golf courses per capita than any other senior community out there and at the lowest cost of all!
SUN CITY, AZ
yourvalley.net

Brouch: Sun City resident refutes some statements

I would like to refute statements made in the article (“Resident wants Wilson recalled,” Sun City Independent, Nov. 17, 2021). The statements are, “RCSC board must approve petitions” and “...according to corporate documents the board can stop the effort before it starts by rejecting the request.”. A simple reading of...
SUN CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
yourvalley.net

Phoenix Rescue Mission looks to curb homelessness in Valley

Arizona is among the leading states for homelessness. Everyday families and individuals struggle to find a place to sleep in safe settings. As of January 2020, Arizona has 10,979 total homeless people. Of them, 7% are family households, 5% are young adults, 8% are veterans, and 18% are individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
PHOENIX, AZ
beautypackaging.com

Weekly Recap: Lush Discontinues Social Media, Lancôme Introduces Triple Serum & More

Here's your weekly recap—the most viewed news stories on our site for the week ended November 27, 2021. The biggest story last week was Lush Cosmetics’ announcement that it is deactivating its social media accounts. It's not a "blackout" day—it's a full-on disconnect, and it may be for good, it seems. The brand said it will deactivate its Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat accounts, so Twitter and YouTube both seem to be safe, for now.
SKIN CARE
yourvalley.net

Buckeye teen honored for heroic actions in medical emergency

A teenage medical student from Buckeye learned in a hurry how classroom lessons can become the real thing. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99,...
BUCKEYE, AZ
yourvalley.net

Lighting firms string up success during holidays

Jonathan Johanson wants you to stay off your roof this holiday season. Johanson, 38, owns Stay Off Your Roof, an outdoor lighting company that designs lighting displays for both residential and commercial clients where business booms this time of year. The business provides the lights and installation for customers including...
PHOENIX, AZ
yourvalley.net

The tribes and trails of Arizona’s turquoise

The vast amount of turquoise encased at local Native American vendors in Old Town Scottsdale have a rich history behind the glass, not just in how the jewelry came to be, but what the stone represents to different tribes in the area. However, for the most part, it’s not the...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Scott Pledges $35M To Close Baltimore’s ‘Digital Divide,’ Expand Public Internet Access

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying tens of thousands of Baltimore households lack of reliable internet access, Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the first phase of a $35 million plan to close the “digital divide.” While the eventual goal is to expand public internet access throughout the city, Scott said the first piece of the plan involves spending $6 million in federal funds to bring broadband connectivity to 23 recreation centers and add 100 WiFi hotspots in West Baltimore neighborhoods. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that internet access is critical, basic infrastructure,” the mayor said. “From our students to our older adults, Baltimoreans...
BALTIMORE, MD
yourvalley.net

Coronavirus cases surpass 102,000 in Mesa

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Dec. 1 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Mesa is 102,114 in ZIP codes 85201-85210, 85212, 85213 and 85215. It is an increase of 1,491 from a week before. More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy