ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

E9 | Drill Drivers, Patio Expansion | Ask This Old House

By Visit PBS39 News Tonight
wlvt.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk This Old House introduces Tool Lab, a segment dedicated to tool techniques and comparing...

video.wlvt.org

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

E8 | An AskTOH Barn Raising | Ask This Old House

In this special episode, the team comes together to help Mark McCullough rebuild his chicken barn. Everyone chips in to frame the new structure; Heath Eastman shows Mark how to install electricity; Richard Trethewey hooks up a new utility sink; Nathan Gilbert helps Mark put the finishing touch by installing a sliding barn door. With the team's help, Mark is able to bring his chickens back home.
ANIMALS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E6 | Easier Plumbing, Roofing 101 | Ask This Old House

Mark McCullough explains how bricks are made and how that process lends itself to a variety of textures, finishes and colors for a variety of brick types; Richard Trethewey discusses how solderless connections have made plumbing connections easier to make; Tom Silva explains and assesses reshingling a roof by helping a homeowner replace the roof on his backyard shed with asphalt shingles.
INTERIOR DESIGN
This Old House

How to Extend a Patio

Mark McCullough helps a homeowner expand her patio to create a more spacious backyard hangout space. After discussing their options, Mark and the homeowner agree that leaving the existing patio intact and building onto it is the best move. Then, Mark shows the homeowner the granite pavers he plans to...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Old House
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Aaron Carter Looks To Unload $850,000 Southern California Property Days After Welcoming First Child — Tour The Family-Friendly Home

Aaron Carter is looking to unload his Lancaster, Calif. home. The singer listed the five bed, four bath abode for $849,900. He purchased the property back in November 2020 for $620,000, which would net him a cool profit on the sale. The home spans over 4,000-square-feet and is complete with a luscious green lawn and four car garage.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Ely Echo

Window into Yesterday - These Old Houses

Compared to some other Minnesota towns Ely is, at 133 years old, not so very old. It does have a number of buildings that are 100 years old or more—downtown business buildings, churches, schools, and houses. Some of been remodeled so much they no longer look as they did originally, but here are four that have been kept much the same: the Jacob Pete house, the Skala house, the Gust Maki house, and the Samuel Knox house (in Winton). We call them by the names of the original owners.
ELY, MN
Kokomo Tribune

Anderson business to be spotlighted on ‘This Old House’

ANDERSON — Looking for an inexpensive way to install a pool in his backyard a few years ago, Joel Cookston hit upon an idea with the help of Google: Convert a giant used shipping container into an inground pool. “Internationally, they’re using them for homes, for lodges,” Cookston said. “I...
ANDERSON, IN
nhpbs.org

ask this old house

The entire team comes together to help Mark rebuild the chicken barn he lost to a fire. They reframe the barn, hook up new electrical wiring, connect a utility sink, and hang an exterior door. Episode Duration: 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 2008. All broadcast times for this...
TV SERIES
CNET

Best patio heaters of 2021

It may be getting cold outside, but that doesn't mean you can't relax comfortably in your backyard with family and friends. An outdoor patio heater is a great way to extend the seasonal life of your porch, deck or patio as the mercury drops. Patio heaters emit radiant heat, which can warm people up in a way similar to sitting in the sunlight. While there are many types of patio heaters available -- such as electric patio heater models and natural gas heater models -- this round of testing for the best patio heater focuses solely on propane heater models.
ELECTRONICS
Whitefish Pilot

Fundraiser contest asks participants to construct gingerbread houses

A contest aimed at supporting affordable housing in Whitefish is asking participants to craft their own home out of gingerbread. CENTURY 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate together with the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Great Whitefish Gingerbread Contest fundraiser. Entries are set to be on display at the chamber’s Christmas Stroll on Dec. 10 with winners announced that night also.
WHITEFISH, MT
Hartford Business

West Hartford’s Luna Pizza plans Old Wethersfield expansion

Competition for pizza in Wethersfield is heating up. After New Haven’s Sally’s Apizza confirmed in July that it was opening up a new location at The Borden apartment complex on Silas Deane Highway, another new pizza joint has plans to debut in town. The operators of West Hartford’s Luna Pizza...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
100fmrockford.com

Rock House Kids wants Rockford to see its vision for expansion

ROCKFORD — Deanna Lacny will forgive you if you can’t see the potential Rock House Kids’ building on Seventh Street has at first glance. “You have to squint to see our vision,” the nonprofit’s executive director told a group touring the facility on Thursday. With the right vision, a chilly...
ROCKFORD, IL
Cat Country 102.9

From Red Lodge to Billings, it’s Christmas Stroll Weekend

Now that you've finished off the remainders of your leftover turkey (which should be eaten within four days, according to USDA food safety guidelines), it's time to jump on into Christmas. Over the years, I've gotten more excited about the holiday season. Maybe because I have now young kids, or maybe because time seems to be passing by quicker than I'd like. And this year, as the pandemic seems to endlessly drag on, I'm looking forward to the Christmas break more than ever.
BILLINGS, MT
ABC4

When nature calls: BLM Utah shares tips on doing the right thing

(ABC4) – When it comes to embarking outdoors, the adage of “leaving things better than you found it” is quite applicable. With folks journeying into nature, park officials are reminding visitors to clean up their waste — that includes human waste. Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) officials say improperly disposing of human waste can […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy