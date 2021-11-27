ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Merchants Road bank robbery suspect caught on camera

By James Battaglia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a man they say robbed the ESL Bank on Merchants Road Friday.

According to investigators, the man entered the bank around 4:30 p.m., demanded money, and fled with the cash. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 6′ and 6’2″ and 25-35 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

