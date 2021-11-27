ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets reportedly agree to two-year, $26.5M deal with OF Mark Canha

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyDst_0d7kFGGz00
Mark Canha is heading to the Mets organizaiton. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets continue to bolster their position-player mix, reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent outfielder Mark Canha. It’s reportedly a two-year, $26.5M guarantee for the CAA Sports client, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal, which is pending a physical, also contains a 2024 club option, as Jon Heyman of the MLB Network notes. A Bay Area native, Canha had previously spent his entire big league career with the A’s.

Canha becomes the second big addition of the day for the Mets, who also agreed to terms with infielder Eduardo Escobar on a two-year guarantee on Friday afternoon. Canha will step into the club’s outfield mix, with the bulk of that time presumably coming in the corners. While he has experience in all three outfield spots, he’s never rated highly as a center fielder and has logged the plurality of his career innings in left field.

Public metrics like Statcast’s Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Saved have been mixed on Canha’s corner outfield work over the past few seasons. There’s little question about his bat, though, as Canha has been an above-average hitter in each of the past four years by measure of wRC+.

Since the start of the 2019 season, the Berkeley product owns a .249/.377/.438 line over 1,365 plate appearances. While he doesn’t have an eye-catching batting average, the right-handed hitter has walked in a fantastic 13.3% of his trips to the dish. That’s the 14th-highest rate among the 159 players with more than 1,000 plate appearances in that time. As a result, Canha’s on-base percentage is nearly 60 points higher than the leaguewide mark over that span.

That ability to reach base may be Canha’s only standout skill, but it’s a highly valuable one for a Mets’ club that ranked 16th with a .321 mark this past season (excluding pitchers). And while Canha may not be elite at anything else, he’s a generally solid all-around player. His strikeout rates over the past few years have typically been a bit lower than the league marks. He owns a .189 ISO (slugging percentage minus batting average) since the start of 2019, which is slightly above par. Canha has done all that in one of the game’s more pitcher-friendly home environments, and his overall offense over the past three seasons checks in 29 percentage points above league average after accounting for park effects.

Canha was off to an especially promising start in 2021. In 325 plate appearances through June 25, he hit .255/.375/.450 with 11 homers. He suffered a left hip strain that landed him on the injured list at that point, an injury from which he didn’t seem to fully recover. While Canha returned in mid-July, he slumped to a .206/.340/.319 line over his final 300 plate appearances. A glance at his batted-ball metrics seems to support that narrative. Canha’s average exit velocity before his IL stint sat at a solid 89 mph; over his final few months, that mark dropped to 85.5 mph.

The Mets are clearly of the belief that Canha’s power and overall offensive output will return to peak levels after an offseason to recover. His reported $13.25M average annual value comes in a touch higher than MLBTR’s two-year, $24M projected guarantee. Still, it’s a reasonable price for a player of Canha’s caliber, and the Mets aren’t taking on much long-term risk. Canha turns 33 years old in February, capping the length of offers teams were willing to put forth.

Canha joins Brandon Nimmo as locks for regular playing time in the New York outfield next season. The Mets have various others who could play their way into the mix. Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis could get bumped from a crowded infield mix into outfield work, while Dominic Smith, Khalil Lee and recent big league signee Nick Plummer could also see action. Still, there are enough moving parts that new GM Billy Eppler and his staff could continue to look for upgrades. Heyman adds that the Mets still aren't ruling themselves out of the market for free-agent center fielder Starling Marte, for instance.

The specific breakdown of Canha’s deal has yet to be reported, but it’s likely to be another fairly significant addition to the Mets’ 2022 books. If both the Escobar and Canha deals were paid out evenly over the next two seasons, New York’s 2022 payroll would be pushing $207M in the estimation of Jason Martinez of Roster Resource. The Mets’ estimated luxury-tax commitments, meanwhile, are now up around $210M. (Both figures including projected salaries for arbitration-eligible players.)

It’s not entirely clear how far owner Steve Cohen is willing to push payroll, but it seem very likely they’ll at least be above this past season’s $195M mark. Both Cohen and Eppler have talked about having ample financial flexibility, and the Mets remain on the hunt for additions to a rotation that has already lost Noah Syndergaard and could see Marcus Stroman depart. It’s already been an active first few days for Eppler in Queens, and it seems likely the Mets will continue to be busy as they try to snap a five-year playoff drought.

As for Canha’s former club, the A’s never seemed especially likely to make a strong run at bringing him back. Oakland is expected to conduct a significant roster overhaul this winter, with ownership seemingly mandating a drastic reduction in payroll. The A’s didn’t make Canha an $18.4M qualifying offer, and shelling out a multiyear deal at an eight-figure annual salary would’ve registered as a major surprise.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Javier Baez, Mets reportedly 'apart on price' in contract negotiations

The Mets’ interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn’t end with the club’s agreement with Eduardo Escobar on Friday, yet Baez and the Mets are still “apart on price” in contract talks, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. With Starling Marte and Mark Canha also joining the roster, it would seem as though the Mets are already bolstering the lineup in the event that Baez doesn’t return, and their current focus on pitching upgrades could at least temporarily put an end to their efforts to land Baez or any other position players.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Free-agent LHP Steven Matz expected to sign this week

The free agent starting pitching market has moved very quickly over the offseason’s first few weeks, and it seems another domino could soon fall. Southpaw Steven Matz is likely to pick his destination before Thanksgiving, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (Twitter link). Interest in Matz has been...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marcus Stroman drawing interest from Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Angels, Mets

The free-agent starting pitching market has gotten off to a fast start, but there hasn’t yet been any movement among the top tier of arms. There’s surely robust interest in each of the class’ top starters, particularly given that the market for mid-tier options has already proved to be quite strong. Some clarity has emerged on the bidding for one of those top hurlers: right-hander Marcus Stroman.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Nick Plummer
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets lose another key pitcher to Angels in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels made one of the first big moves in MLB free agency, signing former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal. They followed that up with another raid of the Mets on Monday. According to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, the Halos reached an agreement on...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Caa Sports#The New York Post#Mlb Network
Empire Sports Media

3 potential trade targets for the Mets

The New York Mets have several positions to address during the offseason if they want to have a shot at taking first place in the NL East division in 2022. While the next step would be appointing a manager, they are still monitoring the market to look for roster upgrades.
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies are rumored to be interested in reuniting with this pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be interesting in reuniting with Aaron Loup. Second time’s the charm? That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are supposedly hoping, as they’re rumored to be interested in a reunion with Aaron Loup. The southpaw pitched briefly for the Phillies in 2018, but has been much...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Starling Marte agrees to 4-year, $78 million deal with Mets

Starling Marte is leaving Oakland and moving to the Big Apple to join the New York Mets. The prized free agent of the center field class, Marte’s move to the Mets is said to be a “done deal pending physical,” per John Heyman of MLB Network. He is reportedly signing a four-year, $78 million deal.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets make first notable signing of the offseason

The New York Mets have made their first splash in 2021 MLB Free Agency, signing infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year deal worth $20 million after he split time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021. Via Jon Heyman:. The Mets address a clear need here because Escobar...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy