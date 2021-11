When we last saw long-lost grandson Joe Hill on Blue Bloods, Frank Reagan and the rest of the family happily welcomed him at the Sunday night dinner table. This time, though, the circumstances were much different. In the latest episode, “Be Smart or Be Dead,” Hill returned to the scene with a black eye and broken wrist. As it turned out, he was the victim of Javier Esteves, a criminal that had just been released from prison. Looking to enact vengeance on the cop that put him away, Esteves attacked Hill and landed him in the hospital.

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO