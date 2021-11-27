ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm, occasionally wet weather this weekend – Kris

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lights and Christmas trees are going up all over town this weekend, but with temperatures in the 50s, it doesn’t feel like the holiday season! It is going to stay warm this weekend, but it’s also going...

www.kxly.com

abc12.com

More snow on the way Monday evening

A low pressure system moving across the region will bring in light snow later today. Give yourself extra time if you’ll be out on the roads later tonight or tomorrow morning. Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s. After starting with sun, clouds will move in, turning us overcast...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Chill Setting in on New England, But Temps Return to the 50s This Week

We have an active weather pattern this week in New England, with little systems clipping near or moving across the northeast every other day or so. Colder air dominates the week for the most part, with a brief little warm-up Wednesday into Thursday. The breeze has picked up and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Showers continue this afternoon, tracking record heat

Showers continue this afternoon across western Montana. Use caution over the passes and higher valleys across west central and southwest Montana as snow levels fall to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Main impacts will be to visibility, but light accumulations are also expected for some. Showers will dissipate as we head into the later evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Sunny and warm weather returns this week

It was a cool day across Middle Georgia, behind a cold front that passed through yesterday. Highs today only warmed to the low 60s for much of the area, but warmer weather is on the way for the week. Highs pressure continues to hang out with us, keeping it clear...
MACON, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bringmethenews.com

Nov. 29 Novak Weather: Warm and quiet until this weekend

Here is Monday's weather briefing that focuses on:. - The continued broken record of a WARM & mostly DRY weather pattern that will dominate most of this week. - The eventual weather pattern change that takes place this weekend & into much of next week. - The potential for some...
ENVIRONMENT
buckrail.com

Unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern for Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. – We’re only a couple of days away from December, but it does not look or feel like winter in Jackson Hole as record warmth has taken hold across the region. Temperatures in the Town of Jackson reached the mid-50s on both Sunday and Monday afternoons, which is record territory for this time of year and about 20º F above average.
JACKSON, WY
WDSU

Sunny Skies and Warmer Days Ahead!

After a cold start to the work and school week with 30s and 40s, all the sun made it seem like a nice and mild day but it only topped out in the lower to mid 60s for most. However, this will be the coldest day this week as a big warm up will be underway beginning Tuesday. Our warmest days will come by the end of the week before the rain chances begin to creep back into the forecast starting Friday. But at this point, there is no clear vision into when and where the next system that brings widespread rain actually moves through the region. That's why you'll find a very slim chance of rain this next weekend and lingering into the following week too. Enjoy the sunny, warmer week ahead!
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

More record highs in the forecast! – Kris

The calendar keeps marching us closer to winter, but our weather seems to be going in the opposite direction! After record highs on Sunday, temperatures today were more than 15 degrees above average! We topped out in the 50s, and that’s where we are going to stay for the next few days. There will be a couple of changes for Tuesday; clouds and possible sprinkles. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of very light rain right around noon. However, you won’t need a raincoat. You might not need ANY coat until later this week. Also, expect breezy conditions in the afternoon Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
SPOKANE, WA
KELOLAND TV

Unseasonably warm weather is sticking around in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meteorological winter starts on Wednesday, but colder weather will be largely absent. After Thanksgiving, we’ve seen some pretty warm temperatures, especially West River where two of the last three days have featured highs in the 60s. The start of this new work week has already featured the first of at least two attempts to set new record highs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wwnytv.com

Winter weather advisory tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Widespread snow will push off to the east today and most areas will just have mostly cloudy skies. But others have a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. It starts at 7 p.m. tonight and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will mainly affect the Tug Hill.
WATERTOWN, NY
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.29.2021

Mostly sunny today, highs near 79. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, clear, lows near 40 with light winds. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 79 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week. No rain...
ATASCADERO, CA
wrbl.com

Cold mornings and daytime high readings climb each day

The forecast remains dry until we see a dramatic change in the weather patterns. I’m not talking about this weekend’s storm system, with only a few showers but it may not change until mid-December. We will see patchy frost coming up on your Tuesday morning but the daytime high readings...
ENVIRONMENT

