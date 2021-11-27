Warm, occasionally wet weather this weekend – Kris

The calendar keeps marching us closer to winter, but our weather seems to be going in the opposite direction! After record highs on Sunday, temperatures today were more than 15 degrees above average! We topped out in the 50s, and that’s where we are going to stay for the next few days. There will be a couple of changes for Tuesday; clouds and possible sprinkles. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of very light rain right around noon. However, you won’t need a raincoat. You might not need ANY coat until later this week. Also, expect breezy conditions in the afternoon Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
Comments / 0