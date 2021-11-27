Warm, occasionally wet weather this weekend – Kris

After a cold start to the work and school week with 30s and 40s, all the sun made it seem like a nice and mild day but it only topped out in the lower to mid 60s for most. However, this will be the coldest day this week as a big warm up will be underway beginning Tuesday. Our warmest days will come by the end of the week before the rain chances begin to creep back into the forecast starting Friday. But at this point, there is no clear vision into when and where the next system that brings widespread rain actually moves through the region. That's why you'll find a very slim chance of rain this next weekend and lingering into the following week too. Enjoy the sunny, warmer week ahead!

