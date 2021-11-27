ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

Hollidaysburg holds 27th annual Light Up Night and Soup Sampling

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Christmas season is officially underway for the Hollidaysburg community. Hundreds of folks attended the 27th annual Light Up Night and Soup Sampling Friday.

The evening feature a night of flurries, soup, and festivities. Folks were able to try multiple soup dishes and beverages while walking around one of the town’s main streets.

Director of Community Relations and Events Melanie Ramsey says that people were excited for WinterFest this year. That is due to last year being a small festival due to the pandemic.

“People absolutely wanted to have a WinterFest this year,” Ramsey said. “It was something where they said, ‘Please can we do things outside again?”

Ebensburg 16th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ is around the corner

The Christmas tree stands on Alleghany St with over 13,000 lights. The tree was donated this year by Mary Morris of Altoona. While they were putting up the tree, a squirrel managed to find its way out.

Folks also listened to the tune of the Hollidaysburg Area Community Chorus and the Altoona Brass Collective while walking. Scott Sheehan, who plays the trumpet with the Altoona Brass Collective, said that the turnout was great, and everyone missed the WinterFest atmosphere.

“We had a great turnout tonight for the tree lighting,” Sheehan said. “It’s always exciting to see some people have that small-town holiday feel to kick off the season.”

One tradition that continues to be done at WinterFest is soup sampling. Patrons can try multiple soups from local businesses and vote on their favorite. Ramsey said that new businesses were participating in this year’s event.

“Sometimes we have the same places that do it year after year, and then sometimes there are new ones,” Ramsey said. “We had several new ones this year, and actually, one of them won first prize, which is great!”

Sheehan said that this year’s ceremony felt a lot special than in previous years. Similar to Ramsey, he said that people were excited to reunite with one another and see everyone’s faces.

“Tonight was a little extra special being that last year we couldn’t really have this event due to covid,” Sheehan said. “So, I think the tree is absolutely gorgeous, and it was a great way to celebrate and kick off the season.”

WTAJ

‘Little piece of home:’ Family members pack Christmas boxes for troops

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 30-year standing tradition is continuing to warm the hearts of our nation’s heroes as family members of troops and veterans packed more than 60 special Christmas boxes for the active military. The boxes contained some homemade cookies, fudge, noodles, and other non-perishable food items, along with presents for children whose parents […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

