A 50-year-old man was shot Sunday in an attempted robbery in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 9:40 a.m., he was standing at a bus stop in the 9300 block of South Calumet Avenue, when a man tried to rob him, Chicago police said. A fight ensued, and a passing vehicle stopped to try and stop the men from fighting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO