LISTEN: Tips for Santa's helpers buying toys from Parent Tested Parent Approved

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO