LISTEN: Tips for Santa's helpers buying toys from Parent Tested Parent Approved

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Vinderine dropped by Maine Street to share some...

accesswdun.com

99.9 The Point

USPS Looking For Santa’s Helpers In NoCo

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!
State
Maine State
News-Herald.net

Santa's Helper gives families a hand

The annual Santa’s Helper program is underway and so far this year has seen reduced need. For the program administered through the Lenoir City Schools Family Resource Center, 400 children are typically served. Last year, 355 children received gifts and FRC Director Susan Fox anticipates that number could repeat in 2021.
LENOIR CITY, TN
cleveland19.com

Caution to parents looking to buy tech toys this holiday season

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - While many are devouring turkey and stuffing this Thanksgiving, others who are devoted to finding the best deals will be out at the stores snatching up those Black Friday buys. If you’re looking to get your hands on the hottest tech toys of the season, be...
SHOPPING
lakeexpo.com

Santa’s Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Christmas Gift-Buying Is Saved

With a tree to decorate, cookies to make and decorations to drag out of the attic, the holidays can feel like the busiest time of the year. Gift-buying has gotten more challenging, too, with supply chain slowdowns looming over that Christmas list. But at Lake of the Ozarks, help is coming from an unlikely source this year: Florida Direct Palm Trees has transformed into Santa’s Toy Wonderland!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
nbc25news.com

Toy drive to highlight children with incarcerated parents

GENESSE COUNTY, Mich. - It's the time of year again that many organizations began organizing local and national toy drives for kids in need. A program here in Flint is collecting toys for their second annual "All Children Are Equal Holiday Toy Drive". The toy drive is designed to give kids between the ages of 1 and 12, who has a parent or parents in the Genesse County Jail a chance to receive Christmas gifts.
FLINT, MI
Parents Magazine

Kids Can Become Santa's Helpers With Elf Prep Academy

Santa is throwing his red hat into the hiring-spree ring. Like many places, the North Pole is improving its operations and looking for new talent. In this case, Santa would like some new elves to join his team to help spread the holiday spirit, and kids can bolster their resumes at Elf Prep Academy.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WBKO

BRADD Santa’s Secret Helpers for Seniors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) wants to help brighten the Holidays for some homebound seniors in our community. This year’s program is called “Santa’s Secret Helpers for Seniors”. To make Christmas a little nicer for seniors who may be on a tight budget...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
987thebull.com

You can be one of Santa’s helpers

The holidays are here and how would you like to help make Christmas wishes come true? You can and its easy and its gives yu a sense of Pride. The USPS Operation Santa is here to help and you can be one of Santa’s helpers. Here’s how it works. Families...
SOCIETY
powerofpositivity.com

4 Parenting Tips For Raising Grateful Teenagers

At a young age, you teach your young children and teenagers good manners. You tell them all about saying “please” and “thank you” when appropriate. You try to explain why these things matter. And, for the most part, that seems to work. But gratitude is about more than just the...
KIDS
ocmomblog.com

Tips to Prepare for Elderly Parents Moving in With You

When your parents reach a certain age, you’re faced with choosing whether you will have them live with you or move into an assisted living facility. Nursing homes and assisted living communities are expensive, sometimes costing over $100,000 per year. Letting your parents move in with your family can save everyone money and improve their overall quality of life. Instead of trying to squeeze visits into your schedule, you can see them every day, let them spend time with your children and enjoy being a truly connected family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. consumer group warns parents of counterfeit toys this season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group is alerting parents to be on the lookout for dangerous toys this holiday season. The U.S. Public Interest Research Groups annual Trouble In Toyland report says counterfeit toys are a big concern this year. The supply chain issues are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Battle Creek's Santa's Helper looking for people in need of Christmas

Santa's Helper doesn't know where all the gifts are going this year. Darlene Williams has been matching donors with families in need for 46 years but 2021 is unique. "We are way behind with applications," she said just before Thanksgiving. "I average about 1,200 families a year and we are no where close to that. We are at about 600 families and normally at this time we would be at 1,000.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WTNH

‘Trouble in Toyland’ report helps parents gauge toy-related risks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Black Friday unofficially marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and public health and safety officials are warning parents about some toys that could be deadly to children. The U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report provides parents and gift buyers with a guide to protecting […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

