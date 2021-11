The life of Joe Exotic is like a Salvador Dali painting: the longer you look at it, the stranger it gets. When Tiger King came out in 2020, those who didn’t know Joe got a crash course. Sure, he owned a private zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. He was also a gun and explosive enthusiast who had a short political career. Additionally, the world learned that Exotic’s love life was as wild as his animals. If you watched the show, you remember the polygamist wedding scene. On top of that, Joe was the country music version of Milli Vanilli, with his lip-synced country albums. Now, we’ve learned that he was also a police officer. Just wow.

