Northboro Media Services: Converting your memories so they play again

I just upgraded my PC to Windows 10 and I noticed that Windows Media Player no longer plays DVDs in Windows 10. In Windows 7 it worked without a problem. I researched this issue and it appears that this 'feature' was removed on purpose because newer PCs and laptops do not have DVD players. As such, Microsoft has dropped all support for Windows 10 DVD playback in Windows Media Player. I plan on purchasing a thin ultrabook laptop (with no DVD player) soon. As such, I'd like to convert my DVDs into AVI or MP4 (for example) so I can watch my favorite media on the go. The problem is that many of the DVDs I own are from different regions, plus they are copy protected, which means I can't just copy them to my hard drive. Is there a program that you know if that can handle converting my DVDs into a single file so I can play it on multiple devices, including my new ultrabook when I get it? I want to convert old DVD movies. "

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO