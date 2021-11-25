ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstadt, IL

How high did Millstadt junior tennis player Annabelle Brunner rank in Girls’ 12 singles bracket by week ending Nov. 13?

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillstadt tennis player Annabelle Brunner won 30 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week...

metroeastsun.com

