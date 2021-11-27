ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green hockey falls 6-3 at Northern Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. — After a home sweep of Lake Superior State last weekend, the Bowling Green hockey team saw its two-game winning streak snapped in a 6-3 loss Friday at Northern Michigan.

Taylor Schneider scored twice and Austen Swankler scored once for the Falcons.

"You have to give credit to NMU, they were ready to go right away," Bowling Green coach Ty Eigner said. "Zack Rose gave us a chance early, but we made too many mistakes with the puck against a good team."

Schneider opened the scoring 10:57 into the first period. But Northern Michigan responded with goals from David Keefer and Oscar Geschwind to take a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Schneider's second goal, on a power play, tied the game at 2.

Northern Michigan then scored the game's next four goals with Michael Colella, Mack Byers, Andre Ghantous, and AJ Vanderbeck lighting the lamp.

Swankler scored with less than two minutes remaining, but that was all the Falcons could do.

Bowling Green goaltender Zack Rose stopped 30 of the 36 Northern Michigan shots on goal.

Northern Michigan goaltender Rico DiMatteo made 20 saves to pick up the win.

