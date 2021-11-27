ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Bidens shop, attend tree lighting on Nantucket

By Katie Lovett
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Nantucket, Mass. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

NANTUCKET — President Joe Biden spent the day after Thanksgiving walking through downtown Nantucket, talking with shopkeepers, and attending the tree lighting festivities.

Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and other relatives strolled around the cobblestone streets of the island, going to lunch and visiting shops on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Supporters yelled words of support at Biden while he walked through downtown.

The first family is spending the Thanksgiving holiday at the compound of family friend and billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

Before returning to the compound, Biden and some of his relatives attended the downtown tree lighting where they participated in the singing of Christmas carols, including “Jingle Bells” and “O, Christmas Tree,” and chatted with the town crier, according to members of the media traveling with Biden.

The crowd chanted “Joe,” “Joe,” “Joe,” according to pool reports. The president didn’t address the audience but did pose for pictures with the choir that performed during the ceremony.

