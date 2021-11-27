ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestling Star Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan at Barclays Center; Local Fans React

By Tigman
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to New York Post, a fan jumped over the barricade and tackled Rollins as he walked back to the entrance ramp from the ring after his match. Several different angles of the incident from the fan-shot videos have been popping up on social media since after the incident occurred last...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
iheart.com

Strange Motive Behind Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At 'RAW' Revealed: Report

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "The guy who attacked Seth Rollins...
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Fan who attacked Seth Rollins at WWE event now in police custody

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a wild incident. Rollins had just completed his match with Finn Balor and was walking backstage when he was attacked by a fan who charged him recklessly and tackled him. Rollins got the fan in a headlock, and then numerous WWE personnel stepped in to intervene.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Seth Rollins
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Issues Apology After Taking A Shot At Seth Rollins For Getting Attacked By Fan On WWE Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw gave fans some interesting reasons to talk about the show, but some of them were unintended. At one point during the show Seth Rollins brawled with Finn Balor, and after Seth left Balor laying in the ring he was attacked by a fan as he made his way to the back. The fan tacked Rollins, but Seth got the fan into a headlock as he waited for security to arrive and break it up.
WWE
Popculture

WWE Releases Statement on Seth Rollins Fan Attack on Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, New York, and WWE released a statement on the situation. According to ESPN and Wrestling Inc, the fan, whose name is Elisah Spencer, left his seating section at 9:20 p.m. local time, jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins, who suffered swelling to his lip. Rollins refused medical attention and WWE announced Spencer was arrested for the incident.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#By Fan#New York Post#The Barclays Center#The Hart Foundation#Nypd
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Explains Why She’s Off WWE TV

Alexa Bliss has given an update regarding her absence from WWE in response to a fan question. Bliss hasn’t been seen on TV since September when she lost her doll Lilly to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. It was reported at the time that Bliss was undergoing sinus surgery and would be off WWE TV for “a few months.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy