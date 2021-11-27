ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC's Matt Brown says he's 'totally fine' after COVID-19 bout, 'never felt it necessary' to get vaccinated

By Simon Samano
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A few days after he announced testing positive for COVID-19, UFC veteran Matt Brown says he’s doing all right now.

Brown had been scheduled to fight Bryan Barberena next Saturday, Dec. 4 at UFC on ESPN 31, but the bout was canceled earlier this week as a result of Brown’s positive test. On Friday, Brown shared an update on his condition in a series of tweets.

“Getting lots of messages asking if I’m ok so I’ll just answer here: I’m totally fine,” Brown wrote. “A little fatigued from fighting off the sickness but getting a lot of things done around the house still. I only had two days that I was too sick to do anything.

“Just terrible timing to catch covid is only thing that sucks. I put a lot of time, energy and money into this camp and won’t get any of that back now.”

Brown also shared that he isn’t vaccinated, nor does he seem interested still.

“Also, for those asking, I’m not vaccinated,” Brown said. “I’m not tribal about either side of the argument. I just never felt it necessary for myself.

“I don’t need to hear your opinion on whether I should be jabbed or not either. I’m not really into debating things that people already have their minds made up about.”

Brown (23-18 MMA, 16-12 UFC) is the latest high-profile MMA athlete to catch COVID-19. UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez this week detailed being hospitalized after contracting the virus and experiencing severe symptoms, which include pneumonia, low oxygen numbers and blood clots in both his legs. Sanchez also admitted to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brown, 40, is one of the longest-tenured fighters on the UFC roster, having competed for the promotion since his debut at The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale in 2007. After a rough stretch of five losses in six fights from July 2014 to December 2016, Brown hit a late career resurgence. In his most recent four fights, Brown has gone 3-1, including a violent knockout of Dhiego Lima most recently in June.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Jon Jones says he's 60 days sober after 'what happened in Las Vegas'

Jon Jones is once again claiming he’s made significant changes in the aftermath of his personal life spilling over into the public. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) is in the midst of arguably his most troubling out-of-competition controversy after he was arrested in September for alleged domestic violence involving his longtime fiancee, as well as head-butting a police car upon his arrest.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

