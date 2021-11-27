Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) play against the Golden State Warriors (2-2) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 103, Golden State Warriors 118 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin

Portland Trail Blazers

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/aDEFlrrom4 – 2:24 AM

Anthony Slater

Five plays that allowed the Warriors to cruise past the Blazers for a 10th straight double digit home win theathletic.com/2981147/2021/1… – 2:22 AM

Golden State Warriors

Lob it up. Throw it down.

@StateFarm || Assist of the Night pic.twitter.com/zscX6sM4Go – 1:33 AM

Nick Friedell

Klay stayed on the bench long after game ended as teammates and coaches offered words of encouragement. Draymond: “I can just show my love, show my support … it’s beautiful to watch him conquer his journey.” (Photo via @Jlshobar) pic.twitter.com/ZBf6sklXJs – 1:07 AM

Golden State Warriors

every. angle.

@kia || Dunk of the Night pic.twitter.com/1ZLscUjvOX – 1:01 AM

Golden State Warriors

& 2 steals

& 3 blocks

& stats don’t even tell the full story

@googlecloud | Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/ADnynRIAId – 12:58 AM

Kendra Andrews

Klay Thompson is just now walking off the court back to the locker room. He’s accompanied by Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Draymond Green who were all out there talking with him. – 12:55 AM

Casey Holdahl

Norman Powell walked out of the arena with a limp but didn’t seem too concerned, says he’s dealt with far worse. – 12:52 AM

Kerith Burke

Klay is still out on the bench with a towel on his head and a staff member talking to him. – 12:46 AM

Golden State Warriors PR

FINAL: Warriors 118, Trail Blazers 103 pic.twitter.com/0KxNbJswSG – 12:39 AM

Golden State Warriors

32 points

7 rebounds

8 assists

1 dub

@Stephen Curry || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/glgxrcw8Jf – 12:39 AM

Anthony Slater

It’s now been about 20 minutes since the game ended and Klay Thompson is still on the bench with a towel over his head pic.twitter.com/5bvnXjQgCO – 12:34 AM

Marcus Thompson

Klay Thompson has not left the Warriors’ bench. The remaining fans are chanting THOMP-SON! THOMP-SON! And he was just soaking it in, nodding his head to the chants – 12:28 AM

Golden State Warriors

Final 📊

Stephen – 32p/7r/8a/1s

Andrew – 25p/5r/2a/1s

Jordan – 14p/2r/5a

Draymond – 12p/8r/12a/2s/3b

Kevon – 12p/7r

Juan – 8p/8r/1a

Gary – 7p/1r/2s

Beli – 3p/4r/1b

Cheeze – 3p/2a/1s

Otto – 2p/6r/1a/1s/1b pic.twitter.com/AsD5hlCfP5 – 12:27 AM

Monte Poole

On a 32-point night, Stephen Curry moves in 62nd place, passing Scottie Pippen, on the NBA all-time scoring list. – 12:23 AM

Jamie Hudson

The Warriors are most definitely back… elite once again on both ends. Golden State defeats Portland, 118-103 – 12:22 AM

Nick Friedell

The Warriors are 17-2.

Steph finishes with 32 points. Draymond finishes with 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. All five starters finish with double figures.

They’re rolling. Interesting two-game swing to LA and Phoenix coming up. – 12:22 AM

Monte Poole

Final: Warriors 118, Blazers 103

-Curry 32, Wiggins 25

-Warriors post perfect November (9-0) at Chase Center

-All nine wins by double digits

-Overcame so-so 3p shooting by outscoring POR 64-42 in the paint – 12:21 AM

Adam Lauridsen

Sunday feels like a scheduled loss. Early start. Saturday night in LA. Curry in Staples. Big game immediately following it. – 12:21 AM

Mark Haynes

Here is the last Golden State Warriors bucket of the night by Andrew Wiggins. Dubs beat the Trail Blazers 118-103. pic.twitter.com/J5RyRlHo7P – 12:21 AM

Portland Trail Blazers

Final from Chase Center.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UA9mHzY9Ef – 12:21 AM

Golden State Warriors

Ten straight wins on #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/aOIRFHULNj – 12:20 AM

Casey Holdahl

Warriors 118, Blazers 103: FINAL. 19 points, 6 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 16 points, 7 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 16 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. Blazers now 1-9 on the road this season. – 12:20 AM

Kerith Burke

Warriors win sixth straight, tenth straight at home. – 12:20 AM

Anthony Slater

There’s a 10th straight double digit home win for the Warriors. They’re 17-2. Beat the Blazers by 15. All five starters in double figures: Curry 32, Wiggins 25, Poole 14, Looney 12, Draymond 12. – 12:19 AM

Jamie Hudson

Warriors challenging the foul call on Andrew Wiggins – 12:16 AM

Marcus Thompson

Warriors are 34-for-49 inside the arc (69.4 percent) – 12:15 AM

Golden State Warriors PR

Stephen Curry has passed Scottie Pippen (18,940 points) for 62nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. – 12:13 AM

Marcus Thompson

Draymond charged so hard at Nance on the close out that Nance got a driving lane out of it. Somehow, Draymond still recovered to block Nance’s layup – 12:11 AM

Golden State Warriors PR

Draymond Green has his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 assists to go with six rebounds. – 12:10 AM

Adam Lauridsen

Portland is going to need a lot of therapy to unpack the things Stephen Curry has done to them over the course of his career. – 12:09 AM

Golden State Warriors

Steph to Dray.

Dray to Steph.

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/y3R6B6StuY – 12:07 AM

Casey Holdahl

Simons has scored 11 of his 17 points so far in the fourth quarter. Blazers cutting into Golden State’s lead, but that’s also kind of what they do before reasserting themselves. – 12:07 AM

Monte Poole

After jacking 3 after 3 after 3, Warriors get a bucket from Wiggins at the rim to slow the roll of the Blazers and push the lead back to 10. – 12:05 AM

Portland Trail Blazers

Ant with 12 points off the bench 🐜 – 11:57 PM

One silver lining of this Blazers performance is that I have two types of pie in my fridge. – 11:55 PM

Beautiful Euro step by Jordan Poole 🎨

pic.twitter.com/RcpGsOaOk8 – 11:55 PM

Jamie Hudson

Blazers announce—

Norman Powell will not return due to a right quad contusion. – 11:52 PM

Jay Allen

Norman Powell (right quad contusion) will not return to tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 11:52 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Norman Powell (right quad contusion) will not return. – 11:51 PM

Golden State Warriors

final 12 minutes of action

🗣 ROLL CALL, where are y’all watching from? pic.twitter.com/UehvGgRGU5 – 11:51 PM

Kerith Burke

Every Warriors starter has double-digit points at the end of the third quarter. – 11:50 PM

Nick Friedell

Steph is playing like the MVP, Draymond is motivated and looks great — but the Warriors have a roster full of guys who play hard. The camaraderie that was present in the preseason grows a little bit more each game. – 11:50 PM

Adam Lauridsen

Draymond’s defense has been tremendous. But the last couple of games, it’s the Payton/JTA/Porter line-ups that have been utterly demoralizing opponents. – 11:50 PM

Casey Holdahl

Warriors 91, Blazers 70: end of third quarter. 17 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 15 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 13 points, 5 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. – 11:49 PM

Kerith Burke

Draymond right now: 12 points, 10 assists. His season high for assists is 14. Still a quarter to play. – 11:47 PM

Golden State Warriors

that’s soooo tough, JP

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/710riDmqB3 – 11:47 PM

Casey Holdahl

Portland calls time to get Norman Powell out of the game and he heads straight to the locker room. – 11:45 PM

Golden State Warriors

built different

tonight marks 130 career double-doubles for 23 pic.twitter.com/xIFGY6PiQj – 11:45 PM

Marcus Thompson

Draymond is just punishing Nurkic – 11:40 PM

Golden State Warriors

the dime

& the DUNK 💪

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/iUA3hibjy2 – 11:39 PM

Golden State Warriors

tic

tac

toe

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8wcZ15tlLK – 11:29 PM

Anthony Slater

Portland just seems incapable of guarding a lot of these Warriors’ offensive actions. Nurkic a target in a lot of it. Seventy points, early third quarter. GSW up 20 again at home. – 11:28 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Casey Holdahl

Monte Poole

Warriors close half with 16-2 run,take 58-44 lead into locker room.

-Curry 18, Wiggins 11, Poole 10

-Held POR to 40.5 FG – 11:13 PM

Aaron J. Fentress

Warriors went on a 16-2 run to close the second quarter after the score stood at 42-42. They lead 58-44 at halftime. Curry has 18 and Lillard has eight. – 11:12 PM

Kerith Burke

Dame first half: 3-8, 0-2, eight points, one tech

Steph first half: 7-12, 3-7, 18 pts, – 11:10 PM

Dwight Jaynes

Well, it was 42-42 a couple of minutes ago. This is what the Warriors do. And they do it fast. – 11:08 PM

Casey Holdahl

Warriors 58, Blazers 44: halftime. 11 points, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 9 points, 3 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard, 7 points apiece for @Norman Powell and @Robert Covington. – 11:08 PM

Golden State Warriors

squad on a 16-2 run to end the half 💥 pic.twitter.com/pMXrSyONcw – 11:08 PM

Jamie Hudson

Warriors PA announcer says Blazers assistant coach Scott Brooks has been hit with two technical fouls as the half comes to an end and has been ejected – 11:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Halftime in San Francisco.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DALsOwxLZ9 – 11:07 PM

Golden State Warriors

Up at half 💪

How we feeling #DubNation? pic.twitter.com/L9aUQAgKEH – 11:07 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Stephen Curry

from

wayyyyy downtown 📍 pic.twitter.com/YsPaAr6pTZ – 11:07 PM

Kendra Andrews

Portland assistant coach Scott Brooks was ejected after getting to technical fouls as time expired in the half. Free throws will happen at the start of the third. – 11:07 PM

Nick Friedell

Draymond and Steph really do speak their own basketball language. They are on a completely different level. – 11:07 PM

Marcus Thompson

Scott Brooks picks up two technical fouls at the end of the first half and was ejected. Warriors get two free throws to start the third quarter – 11:07 PM

Kendra Andrews

Steph hit that three from Poole with 2:07 minutes left and it sparked a nice little run for the Warriors to close the half. They lead 58-44 at the break. – 11:06 PM

Casey Holdahl

Dame drives, doesn’t get the call, doesn’t like it, let’s the officials know and that’s his second technical in as many games – 11:05 PM

Marcus Thompson

Oddly enough, it’s Jordan Poole who may be the one to extend Curry’s career. He’s a playmaker – 11:02 PM

Aaron J. Fentress

Warriors only up 48-42. Late second. – 11:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress

Curry in transition is frightening. – 11:01 PM

Marcus Thompson

Chase Center just ran a masked singer game. When the contested guessed Andre Iguodala — who it obviously was — the Chase crowd sighed as if she got it wrong.

This crowd really doesn’t know Iguodala’s voice and personality??????? – 10:47 PM

Marcus Thompson

Most of the Warriors’ bench gets up and flexes after Curry runs over Nassir Little (no charge call) – 10:43 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Nas is never going to give up on play pic.twitter.com/MOiTPvNWbI – 10:42 PM

Jay Allen

As @mdhhoops just pointed out on #BlazersRadio, one-third of the Warriors’ points in the 1st qtr. came off the Blazers’ four turnovers (9 of 27). @RipCityRadio620 – 10:42 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Close one after 1.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/CHl09Jyu6S – 10:39 PM

Casey Holdahl

Warriors 27, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 7 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points apiece for @Damian Lillard and @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 43 percent, GSW 55 percent. – 10:38 PM

Jamie Hudson

Blazers look for Nurk again early in this one against Warriors. He leads Blazers with 7 pts. Portland down 27-26 at the end of one #RipCity – 10:38 PM

Golden State Warriors

143rd consecutive game with a trey 🎯 pic.twitter.com/2j412p4lkq – 10:37 PM

“There are teams that have marquee players on their roster and I’m sure our guys look at that, but for us, we’re just focused on the next right thing.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/nhPWFma0C3 – 10:36 PM

5 takeaways from #Suns roasting of #Knicks in extending current #NBA longest win streak to 15 as Devin Booker scored a game-high 32 points; #Nets, #Warriors next (w/videos) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:28 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Dame finds Nurk which leads to 3J pic.twitter.com/V4q4uyKfPt – 10:21 PM

Golden State Warriors

Steph 🤝 Dray

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/dgY51bgl4G – 10:19 PM

Casey Holdahl

Warriors with the first possession of the game that didn’t result in points. Didn’t result in a miss either, but baby steps. – 10:15 PM

Golden State Warriors

Hot Potato

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/t9o5UBrRkw – 10:14 PM

Kerith Burke

Big cheers for Damian Lillard during intros – 10:06 PM

Golden State Warriors

Locked in.

Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/FMCG4QsLuw – 10:05 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Starting 5 in the Bay.

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

3⃣ @CJ McCollum

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/0aueHxpBZY – 9:56 PM

Golden State Warriors

Straight out the gates, let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/s4YBHhPj0G – 9:50 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Golden State Warriors PR

Dominant victory for the Phoenix Suns, who win 118-97 at Madison Square Garden. Tomorrow will mark one month since they’ve lost a game, and Phoenix will take its 16-3 record – and 15-game winning streak – into showdowns with the Nets tomorrow and then the Warriors on Tuesday. – 9:20 PM

Golden State Warriors

lil’ swish 💧

@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/vhgJswOYLb – 9:18 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

🏀 #RipCity at @Golden State Warriors

⌚️ 7:00PM

📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/aLWSDVWmOe – 9:00 PM

Golden State Warriors

corner on lock

@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/l9BlwX4piT – 8:58 PM

Jamie Hudson

Blazers announce—

Cody Zeller (right knee contusion) and Anfernee Simons (upper-respiratory illness) are available for tonight at Golden State. – 8:51 PM

Kerith Burke

Chauncy Billups recalled the pre-season game where the Warriors attempted 69 threes against the Blazers. “It was like a track meet,” he chuckled. “They took it real serious.” The Warriors went 5-0 in the preseason, leading to a 16-2 regular season record. – 8:44 PM

Monte Poole

Neither Klay Thompson nor James Wiseman is likely to join the Warriors when they leave Saturday for a two-game road trip, per coach Steve Kerr. Team returns home for showdown with the Suns on Friday 12/3. – 8:34 PM

Casey Holdahl

Chauncey Billups says he’s “hopeful” both @Anfernee Simons (upper respirtory illness) and @Cody Zeller (right knee contusion) will play tonight vs. Golden State, but no update otherwise – 8:33 PM

Jay Allen

Chauncey Billups says he’s “hopeful” that Cody Zeller (right knee contusion) and Anfernee Simons (upper-respiratory illness) will be available for tonight’s road game against the Warriors, but still waiting for official confirmation. #RipCity – 8:32 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Jamie Hudson

Golden State Warriors

keep it cozy

@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/x9crqmSyY5 – 8:24 PM

Kerith Burke

Andre Iguodala is OUT again with right knee soreness. Kerr said it’s not a long term concern. Iguodala will go on the team’s upcoming road trip but it’s unlikely he’ll play. – 8:21 PM

Kendra Andrews

Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala’s knee is not a long-term concern, they’re just waiting for the swelling to go down further.

Iguodala will travel with the team on their upcoming twl-game road trip to get some on-court work, but isn’t expected to play. – 8:19 PM

Anthony Slater

Andre Iguodala will go on the upcoming road trip, but is unlikely to play against either the Clippers or Suns. Still getting over some right knee swelling. – 8:19 PM

Golden State Warriors PR

By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/1vN7jMDON5 – 7:21 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Golden State Warriors PR

Mark Daigneault said the two guys that got the best of Lu Dort last year were Bradley Beal and Steph Curry. They move so much it makes life hard. – 6:34 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Grab your leftovers & watch us hoop!

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/NqjX36zG4B – 5:00 PM

