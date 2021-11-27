ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

By Matthew Aguilar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1...

comicbook.com

Comments / 19

Joshua Bourque
2d ago

how can you be a champ and you got your cousins always helping thats not a true champion just pure bullies all 4 of of you

Reply(1)
5
Chico Torres
2d ago

that is so true I agree, Roman reign very scared of Brock Lesnar and when they meet again I'm praying for Brock Lesnar kick the living hell of Roman reign ones and for all.

Reply
4
Charlie Arrick
1d ago

so stupid. BROCK LESNAR IS WHO THAT JACKHOLE NEEDS TO FIGHT!!! Roman Reigns against this nobody is stupid,it shows his fear of Brock Lesnar 1on1, disqualified if ANYONE interferes trying to make sure their friend/favorite wins,will lose.

Reply
2
