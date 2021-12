Capcom has finally lifted the lid regarding what to expect from the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise x Sonic The Hedgehog collaboration event. The event will kick off on Friday, 26th November and is available for all players to participate in so both Switch and PC gamers can get in on the fun. You can claim Sonic-style armour for your hunter, a Sonic costume for your Palico and a Tails costume for your Palamute companion. Monster Hunter Rise is available for Nintendo Switch now and PC in January.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO