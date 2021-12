Village Park Milton is embracing all of our residents’ diverse philanthropic passions this holiday season by being the host for various organizations’ drop-off donations. Every member of the community looks forward to giving back in their own ways. We are grateful to have the ability to provide for ourselves as well as others within the greater communities. From toys to used eyeglasses, we all have the ability to contribute and to serve others in need, take a look at the various organizations you can donate to at Village Park Milton.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO