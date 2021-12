Some people go crazy for Black Friday clothing sales or beauty deals, but this year, we're particularly excited to spend our hard-earned dough on a brand-new Keurig. Whether you're a legit coffee addict or you enjoy having a cup now and then, Keurig machines are a godsend. There's nothing like picking out your favorite coffee pod, popping it into the machine and voila, your morning, afternoon or evening cup is ready to go in seconds and tastes almost as good as Starbucks. So, of course, now that Black Friday sales are here, we've scoured the internet for the best Keurig deals, and we must admit these are some of the best we've seen all year. Here are the five best Keurig deals we found. Our advice? Act fast.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO