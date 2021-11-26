ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suyo Pisco Review

By Tim McKirdy
vinepair.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuyo collaborates with multiple small-scale Peruvian producers to release its expressions on a batch by batch basis. This bottle is...

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

travelnoire.com

Gift Guide Season: 10 Gifts For The Budding Wine Enthusiast

Wine enthusiast and journalist Chasity Cooper describes her oenophile journey using checkpoints. The first was when she visited a winery during a study abroad trip to Spain 11 years ago. “It was just so memorable,” she recalled. “We tasted different cheeses with the wines, we’re buying wine for a couple...
FOOD & DRINKS
theparisreview.org

The Review’s Review: En Garde

For the past few months, I’ve been avoiding museums. Even the smallest among them overwhelms me, a side effect, I assume, of the simultaneous overstimulation and sensory deprivation of life (my life) during the pandemic. It’s not their fault, really, and galleries are hardly the solution, but when I visited En Garde / On God, Umar Rashid’s first solo show at Blum & Poe in Los Angeles earlier this week, I felt the exhibition to be a kind of relief. In a series of large-scale paintings (and one sculpture), Rashid meticulously documents artifacts belonging to the fictitious Frenglish Empire (1658–1880), a portmanteau ushered in by the consolidation of French and English colonial powers. Together, the works read as something of an oblique but determining taxonomy, like the consequential false memories of a bad dream. Missionaries take the form of conversion therapists, white Jesus and black Jesus share the same lowrider, and everyone seems as if they might be on the verge of losing their heads. The show is up until December 18, and images of Rashid’s older works, belonging to the same narrative, are archived online. —Maya Binyam.
MUSEUMS
Empire

Shepherd Review

Atmospheric and assured — if somewhat unsubtle at times — Russell Owen’s rural British chiller makes the most of both its remote location and an exceptional performance from Tom Hughes (TV’s Victoria and A Discovery Of Witches). Spending much of the film’s running time (supposedly) alone on screen, Hughes shoulders the story’s psychological themes with a restraint that is at potent odds with the film’s full-tilt Gothic aesthetic.
MOVIES
FanSided

Serendipity3 adds Vegan Frrozen Hot Chocolate

One of the most iconic desserts entered the plant-based food space. The new Vegan Frrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity3 ensures that everyone can enjoy that decadent, delicious dessert. In a recent company announcement, the new Vegan Frrozen Hot Chocolate builds on the famous flavors of its iconic classic dessert. With...
FOOD & DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Alfred Giraud Whisky Releases New Voyage Expression To The US

Alfred Giraud recently released the Voyage French Malt Whisky to the US market as the first release in the brand’s new “Exploratory Range.”. This whisky is available in select markets beginning this month with a suggested retail price of $180. There will just be five casks released. Voyage creates what’s...
DRINKS
TheSixthAxis

Backbone Review

What do you get when you cross a raccoon, a trenchcoat, and the neo-noir genre? You get Backbone. Backbone is a game that puts you in the boots of private investigator Howard Lotor, a racoon detective in a world where mammals (sans humanity) live together in a city. It is a metropolis where division by wealth and Kind (an allegory for race) set a background for the events that Backbone weaves its way through.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Moncage review

Moncage’s ambitious puzzle design would be way more frustrating if not for the game’s best-in-class hint system. Moncage is a puzzle game that makes a striking impression. Much like modern classic Gorogoa, this experience plays with perspective using a very natural touch and swipe-based interface to create some mind-bending challenges. The only problem is that Moncage gets a little to clever for its own good. If not for the game's truly excellent built-in hint system, I'm not sure I would have made all of the logical leaps necessary to see it through to the end.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Vegan Hot Chocolates

Serendipity3's Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is an iconic menu item and it has now been veganized as Vegan Frrrozen Hot Chocolate with "a secret mix of cocoa powders, powdered sugar and cream of coconut, blended with ice." This decadent treat is topped with a generous serving of coconut milk whipped cream, plus a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Lemorton Selection Calvados Domfrontais

Pick up a bottle of this Calvados andyou'll be armed with one of the most interesting and versatile spirits going. Made using a blend of apple and pear ciders, which age in barrel for close to a year prior to distillation, the spirit then rests in oak for almost three years before release. The effect is an expectedly complex, nuanced brandy, which sings with notes of sour apples, and lands crisp, tart, and fruity on the palate. Sip neat or enjoy mixed in cocktails either as the main spirit component or a nifty modifier.
DRINKS
Itproportal

ScalaCube review

ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
vinepair.com

Isle of Harris Gin

Multiple gin producers are nowadays turning to local ingredients to convey a sense of place in their botanical bill. But how many can boast hand-harvested underwater ingredients in their composition? Locally gathered sugar kelp takes pride of place in this gin's recipe, infusing the spirit with notes of salty seawater and a subtle sweetness. Enjoy in olive-garnished Martinis.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: Why Are Bitters Used in So Many Cocktails?

Potent, bright, and impossibly complex, bitters are a mainstay behind bars for good reason. As prominent at dives as they are at high-end lounges, the ingredient has found its way into many of the world’s most popular cocktails. But what exactly are bitters? And why are they such an important...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Choose Your Own Adventure Stout Recipes

Let’s get back to the basics with one of the most versatile and forgiving beer styles: the stout. The roasted malts used in stout recipes naturally have familiar notes of dark chocolate, French roast coffee, or, if you veer in certain directions, sticky dried figs or brown sugar. What’s great...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

The Cantarito Recipe

Think of the Cantarito as a love-child between the Paloma and Hurricane — punchy and refreshing with ingredients like fresh orange, lime, grapefruit juice, and a satisfying splash of grapefruit soda. This tequila-based drink is traditionally made in the bars and cafés of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s most often served in...
RECIPES
heyuguys.com

Encanto Review

Once upon a time, Disney ventured to the mountains of Columbia to tell a fable so farfetched that one might be mistaken for doubting the claims that this feature didn’t spring fully formed from a fairytale. Encanto is the story of a 15-year-old girl who loves her family and wholeheartedly celebrates their talents while living without a gift of her own; the tall tale of a selfless teen!
MOVIES
diffordsguide.com

20 best Apricot (brandy) cocktails

In cocktails, apricot brandy is one of the most used of the traditional "range liqueurs" and this fruit liqueur continues to thieve in contemporary recipes. Not all apricot "brandy" liqueurs are created equals, and some/many are based on neutral spirit rather than brandy. Others are based on a blend of neutral spirit (distilled from sugar or grain) and brandy (distilled from fermented grape juice). Apricot brandy liqueurs should not be confused with apricot eau-de-vie, a spirit distilled from fermented apricot juice.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The 7 Best Tequilas to Gift This Holiday (2021)

By now, we all know that tequila is not just for summer sipping. The spirit is enjoyed year-round in myriad cocktails — from Mules to Toddies and everything in between. In recent years, though, it’s become something of a hot commodity, with limited-edition and small-batch expressions garnering the attention of spirits enthusiasts.
DRINKS
Fstoppers

Exipure Reviews

FITNESS
thewhiskeywash.com

George Dickel, Social Hour Team On Seasonally Inspired Canned Whiskey Sour Offering

George Dickel and canned cocktail brand Social Hour have teamed up to release a new, autumn-inspired canned craft cocktail called the Harvest Whiskey Sour. Uniquely, the Harvest Whiskey Sour is made using 13-year-old George Dickel Tennessee Whisky from the distilling season of Spring 2007. “As the prepared cocktail market continues...
DRINKS
Empire

Encounter Review

In 2017, British filmmaker Michael Pearce made a stunning feature debut with Beast, a Jersey-set Gothic fairy tale about a young woman who falls for a mysterious outsider as a spate of murders rock her isolated community. His bigger-budgeted, US-set follow-up Encounter surprisingly follows a more traditional narrative — and arguably takes fewer risks — but still leaves a mark.
MOVIES

