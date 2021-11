With four starters returning and players expected to get expanded roles, Pleasantville’s girls’ basketball squad will try to use an eight or nine-player rotation. The Trojans went 10-11 in 2020-21, but they only used seven or sometimes six athletes as a part of their rotation. Pleasantville will be looking to use key bench players Azell Smith, Rayne Olson, and Ashlyn McConnell for expanded roles. As for who will replace Breanna Benge in the starting lineup, Coach Jeff Cook says that it will likely be Olson or Smith that will fill that final starting position.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO