POTUS

Trump Calls Border 'Bigger Problem' Than Inflation, Says He Could Cure Latter 'Very Quickly'

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"People with murder rap sheets and drug dealers at the highest level, they're all being dumped into the United States," Trump...

Denis Robertson
3d ago

Just like he could give everyone better insurance, balance the budget, build the wall that Mexico was paying for and won’t have time to play golf because he will be working for you! None of it was true !

red tail
3d ago

now that he's out of office he can solve all our problems ,he should have done that while he was in office,,but instead he created problems,,PLEASE GO AWAY,

Stilgar
3d ago

He couldn't cure his own constipation. He suffers from chronic crainiorectal insertion.

Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
Washington Post

Trump wants a debate over his election nonsense. He’s already lost that debate, repeatedly.

Donald Trump has a new plan to get back on television. In a statement released Sunday night, the former president offered both an admission and a proposition. The admission was that the violence that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was spurred by “the Fake Election results” — which is to say by Trump’s dishonest and unsupported allegations about the 2020 election. The proposition is that some gullible television network somewhere enjoy the “ratings bonanza” of a “public debate” on the “facts, not the fiction” of what happened in the 2020 election.
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
