Trump Calls Border 'Bigger Problem' Than Inflation, Says He Could Cure Latter 'Very Quickly'

Donald Trump has a new plan to get back on television. In a statement released Sunday night, the former president offered both an admission and a proposition. The admission was that the violence that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was spurred by “the Fake Election results” — which is to say by Trump’s dishonest and unsupported allegations about the 2020 election. The proposition is that some gullible television network somewhere enjoy the “ratings bonanza” of a “public debate” on the “facts, not the fiction” of what happened in the 2020 election.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 21 HOURS AGO