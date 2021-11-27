ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

No. 1 Hough, No. 2 Chambers advance to NCHSAA semifinals. Mega matchup set for Friday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for The Rematch. Hough High and Chambers both won N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A quarterfinals Friday night, and now the top two teams in the North Carolina will play next week with a really big prize:. The winner will advance to the state championship game. On...

saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
Person
James Pearce
Marietta Daily Journal

FOOTBALL: Cedartown wins battle with Perry to advance to semifinals

A second-half surge powered the Cedartown Bulldogs to a state quarterfinal victory Friday night and a spot in the Final Four for the first time in 20 years. The Bulldogs defeated Perry 39-25 in Middle Georgia in the Class 4A Elite Eight and will play in the semifinals next Friday at Carver-Columbus.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Virginian-Pilot

VHSL football region championship game results and state semifinal matchups

The state semifinals are being hosted the teams with the higher regular-season power ratings. Class 6 Region A: #1 Oscar Smith 58, #2 Western Branch 6 Region B: #1 Battlefield 24, #2 Freedom of Prince William County 7 Region C: #4 South County 33, #6 West Potomac 27 Region D: #1 James Madison 35, #2 Centreville 7 State semifinals at higher seeds Battlefield (13-0) at Oscar Smith (11-1), 2 p.m. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
texasfootball.com

Big School Mega Preview: Regional Semifinals!

Euless Trinity (11-1) vs Allen (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium: It’s always a big deal when Trinity and Allen hook up and last year’s classic at Choctaw Stadium, introduced Trinity RB Ollie Gordon to the state as one of the best RB’s in the state, who will emerge as a new star in this one? Both teams started out slow last week, but picked things up in the second half to pull away for double-digit wins. Allen fell behind early 21-7 but rallied back for a 49-24 win over Lake Highlands. The Eagles got monster production from QB Mike Hawkins who threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns and RB Jaylen Jenkins who ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns and added sixty receiving yards and a touchdown. Trinity for the second straight game was able to overcome a sluggish first half as they trailed 17-7 to Odessa Permian, but they were able to escape Abilene with a 28-17 victory. Ollie Gordon as usual led the way for the Trojans with 254 yards rushing and two touchdowns and the Trinity defense came up big in the second half with a second half shutout and the Trojans also had a huge fumble return for a touchdown that shifted momentum their way in the third quarter. This will be a shootout, but Allen this year may be peaking at the right time. Stepp’s Pick: Allen by 7.
CEDAR HILL, TX
#Nchsaa#High School Football#Playoff Games#American Football#Union County#The Observer S Sweet 16#Huskies#Cougars
Shelby Reporter

Game preview: Thompson, Hoover set for 5th straight semifinal matchup

For the fifth year in a row, the rematch is a go. This Friday, No. 2 Thompson will travel to the Hoover Met for a Class 7A semifinal showdown with No. 1 Hoover and a spot in the state championship on the line. The matchup will take place one month...
NBA
Tifton Gazette

Tiftarea advances to semifinals on Frederica forfeit

CHULA — Tiftarea Academy is a GISA football semifinalist, but not the way head coach Erik Soliday intended. Frederica Academy has forfeited Friday’s elite eight football game. Soliday said Tuesday afternoon it was because of COVID-19 cases at Frederica. The game was to have been played on St. Simons Island.
CHULA, GA
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North advances to state semifinals

Focus and determination highlighted Liberty North’s huge win against Park Hill South Friday, Nov. 12, in the Class 6 District 4 Championship game. The Eagles got by the Panthers 34-14 in a strong defensive showing. This is the second game in a row where Liberty North’s defense allowed only 14 points.
LIBERTY, MO
High School
Education
Scotland
Football
Sports
Plainview Daily Herald

Antelopes advance to region semifinals

Jess Hoel accounted for every point for Abernathy in the Antelopes’ 45-26 victory over Ballinger in the area round of the Class 3A Division II football playoffs on Thursday at Andrews. The Antelopes held a modest 14-13 lead in the second quarter but scored 17 points in the fourth quarter...
HIGH SCHOOL
Morning Sun

History Made: SHA advances into D4 semifinals

Into uncharted territory. New longitude, new latitude, new course to destination. In front of louder and more raucous crowds on bigger and bigger stages. That’s where Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart’s volleyball program is heading. On Tuesday evening from Chippewa Hills High School the Irish won the first quarterfinal contest in...
VOLLEYBALL
Press Democrat

Prep Football: NCS semifinals feature compelling matchups

Five teams from Sonoma County and four others from around the region won their first round North Coast Section playoff games last week, setting up some heavy-hitting matchups in the semifinals this weekend. There wasn’t much drama in the first round as the five local teams that advanced did so...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Cougars dominate Matadors, advance to semifinals

For most high school teams moving up a division would have been a disaster. Higher divisions mean bigger, faster, and stronger teams who also have more players than the home team. Cougar fans have seen Cardinal Newman move up from Division 4 to Division 3 and be very successful doing it. They may have thought there would be a time when their team was good enough to move up from Division 3 to Division 2. Friday was that opportunity, and the Cougars didn’t waste any time showing fellow Division 2 opponents who they are.
LIVERMORE, CA
KCEN TV NBC 6

2021 Central Texas Playoff matchups: Regional Semifinals

TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving week means the third round of the 2021 Texas High School Football playoffs. For 6-man, it's the Regional Finals. For 11-man, we're on to the Regional Semifinals. 6 Sports has compiled the matchup information for Central Texas teams below:. Class 4A Div. I. La Vega vs....
TEXAS STATE
snntv.com

Friday Football Fever - Regional Semifinals

VENICE (SNN-TV) - With four Suncoast teams remaining in the FHSAA playoffs, tonight's games made for some fun, entertaining and all-around exhilarating football!. IMG Academy White 36, American Collegiate Academy 6 (Thursday, Nov. 18th) St. Frances (MD) 34, IMG Academy National 24.
VENICE, FL
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Upperman Tops Red Bank To Advance To Semifinal Round

The Upperman Bees punched their ticket to the semifinal round of the postseason with a gutsy 42-28 win at Red Bank on Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Jonathon Rushing took over the reigns of the offense after senior QB Ty Dutchess left the game with an injury in the first quarter and led Upperman to 35 points and over 400 yards rushing as the Bees knocked off the Lions on a frigid night.
RED BANK, TN

