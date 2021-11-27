No. 1 Hough, No. 2 Chambers advance to NCHSAA semifinals. Mega matchup set for Friday

Euless Trinity (11-1) vs Allen (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium: It’s always a big deal when Trinity and Allen hook up and last year’s classic at Choctaw Stadium, introduced Trinity RB Ollie Gordon to the state as one of the best RB’s in the state, who will emerge as a new star in this one? Both teams started out slow last week, but picked things up in the second half to pull away for double-digit wins. Allen fell behind early 21-7 but rallied back for a 49-24 win over Lake Highlands. The Eagles got monster production from QB Mike Hawkins who threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns and RB Jaylen Jenkins who ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns and added sixty receiving yards and a touchdown. Trinity for the second straight game was able to overcome a sluggish first half as they trailed 17-7 to Odessa Permian, but they were able to escape Abilene with a 28-17 victory. Ollie Gordon as usual led the way for the Trojans with 254 yards rushing and two touchdowns and the Trinity defense came up big in the second half with a second half shutout and the Trojans also had a huge fumble return for a touchdown that shifted momentum their way in the third quarter. This will be a shootout, but Allen this year may be peaking at the right time. Stepp’s Pick: Allen by 7.

CEDAR HILL, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO