What better way to spend Christmas than by hunting for QAnon with the bumbling cops of Reno 911? Have yourself a merry little conspiracy, amirite?. Over the summer, we reported that "Reno 911" was headed to The Roku Channel for an eighth season. The revived Comedy Central program had found a home on Quibi for its seventh season, but no sooner did Quibi renew the show for an eighth season than it was announcing its own shutdown. Currently, there's no one-stop shopping option for "Reno 911;" you'll have to bounce around a little if you want to see every episode (not to mention the movie, "Reno 911: Miami.") However, all six seasons of the original series are currently streaming on HBO Max and Paramount+, and it's the latter platform where you'll be able to see the new special, "Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO