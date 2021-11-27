ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E9 | Drill Drivers, Patio Expansion | Ask This Old House

wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk This Old House introduces Tool Lab, a segment dedicated to tool techniques and comparing...

video.wlrn.org

nhpbs.org

E8 | An AskTOH Barn Raising | Ask This Old House

In this special episode, the team comes together to help Mark McCullough rebuild his chicken barn. Everyone chips in to frame the new structure; Heath Eastman shows Mark how to install electricity; Richard Trethewey hooks up a new utility sink; Nathan Gilbert helps Mark put the finishing touch by installing a sliding barn door. With the team's help, Mark is able to bring his chickens back home.
ANIMALS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E6 | Easier Plumbing, Roofing 101 | Ask This Old House

Mark McCullough explains how bricks are made and how that process lends itself to a variety of textures, finishes and colors for a variety of brick types; Richard Trethewey discusses how solderless connections have made plumbing connections easier to make; Tom Silva explains and assesses reshingling a roof by helping a homeowner replace the roof on his backyard shed with asphalt shingles.
INTERIOR DESIGN
This Old House

How to Extend a Patio

Mark McCullough helps a homeowner expand her patio to create a more spacious backyard hangout space. After discussing their options, Mark and the homeowner agree that leaving the existing patio intact and building onto it is the best move. Then, Mark shows the homeowner the granite pavers he plans to...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

'That cigarette saved my life!' Moment pub worker cheats death as huge tree crashes through roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen

This is the astonishing moment a pub manager cheats death as a huge tree crashes through a roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen. CCTV footage shows Cheryl Pound, 55, on a cigarette break at 1.32am this morning at The Star on Market Street, Bridgend as Storm Arwen rages around her.
ACCIDENTS
Great Lakes Now

Say Goodbye to Your National Parks Road Trips?

This story originally appeared in The Revelator and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. Climate change is already shaking up the natural world, changing the timing of seasonal snow melts, flower blooms and animal migrations. Now a...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Indigenous Business Owners Encourage People To Buy From Local Indigenous Businesses This Holiday Season

Denver (CBS)- The day after Black Friday has traditionally been small business Saturday. People are encouraged to spend money at smaller and local businesses.  If you were at the National Western Center in Denver Saturday, you could also buy American. Nick Ohitika Najin was selling soap and bath salts at Saturday’s Pow-Wow.  He and his 9-year-old daughter Haleakala run their business Lakota Body Care from their home in Aurora. It all started as a way to raise money to pay for gymnastics lessons. “So, she made soaps. I helped he make it and it took off from there,” said Nick. They started in...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kokomo Tribune

Anderson business to be spotlighted on ‘This Old House’

ANDERSON — Looking for an inexpensive way to install a pool in his backyard a few years ago, Joel Cookston hit upon an idea with the help of Google: Convert a giant used shipping container into an inground pool. “Internationally, they’re using them for homes, for lodges,” Cookston said. “I...
ANDERSON, IN
Ely Echo

Window into Yesterday - These Old Houses

Compared to some other Minnesota towns Ely is, at 133 years old, not so very old. It does have a number of buildings that are 100 years old or more—downtown business buildings, churches, schools, and houses. Some of been remodeled so much they no longer look as they did originally, but here are four that have been kept much the same: the Jacob Pete house, the Skala house, the Gust Maki house, and the Samuel Knox house (in Winton). We call them by the names of the original owners.
ELY, MN
100fmrockford.com

Rock House Kids wants Rockford to see its vision for expansion

ROCKFORD — Deanna Lacny will forgive you if you can’t see the potential Rock House Kids’ building on Seventh Street has at first glance. “You have to squint to see our vision,” the nonprofit’s executive director told a group touring the facility on Thursday. With the right vision, a chilly...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
wlrn.org

How a meatpacking plant sent 2 towns down very different economic paths

Across the country, rural towns struggle to resuscitate faltering economies and dwindling populations. Today, we look back 40 years to an event that set to Great Plains towns on two very different parts. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports on the lessons they learned. DAVID CONDOS: It might...
AGRICULTURE
wlrn.org

Baking with artisan flour, how food brings South Floridians together

On this Wednesday, November 24, edition of Sundial:. There is one thing that can’t be absent at the Thanksgiving dinner table and that’s bread, whether it’s bread rolls or cornbread. WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. As the pandemic continues, our mission is as...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC4

When nature calls: BLM Utah shares tips on doing the right thing

(ABC4) – When it comes to embarking outdoors, the adage of “leaving things better than you found it” is quite applicable. With folks journeying into nature, park officials are reminding visitors to clean up their waste — that includes human waste. Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) officials say improperly disposing of human waste can […]
UTAH STATE
thechronicle-news.com

Longtime downtown business sees growth — new owners decide to take the popular local eatery to the next level

It started with a love for Colorado and a dream of owning a gift shop. “It was our seventh (wedding) anniversary, our 18th year together that we took a trip to Breckenridge and it was a driving trip,” said Bill Braun, who moved from Texas with his wife. “We drove into the state one-way, out of the state another way and just fell in love with the entire state. We would spend the next year, a little more than a year coming back every two to four weeks with a different destination: Gunnison, Trinidad, Salida and just getting to know the state. Just because it was so awesome.”
TRINIDAD, CO
CBS Miami

Cast Iron Tub Falls Through Ceiling, Hits Three Firefighters Battling House Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cast iron bathtub fell through the second floor and hit three Miami-Dade firefighters as they were battling a house fire in West Little River. When firefighters arrived at the home in the area of NW 83rd Street and NW 5th Court, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 14 units were dispatched to fight the fire. WATCH Firefighters battle the blaze here:   When the tub fell through the ceiling and hit the firefighters, they were assisted out of the building. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WEST LITTLE RIVER, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

The Black Market Returns For The Holidays To Showcase Local Black-Owned Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For people wanting to shop local today, they can support small businesses at the Black Market on Smithfield Street. More than 30 small businesses are set up at the shop today and for the next couple of weekends. The pop-up market is designed to showcase these businesses. “This market is important to allow our local Black vendors an opportunity to showcase their products and services in a demographic and market that they typically don’t have access to.” “It’s a wonderful experience. They’re a lot of great vendors down here, a lot of herbal, homemade things, so it’s an enjoyable experience.” You can find the Black Market at 623 Smithfield Street. It’s open today and the next two weekends, December 4-5 and December 11-12, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Face masks are required.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Community Policy