Monitoring NFTs on OpenSea – Instant Notifications for Your Favorite NFTs

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

As we head into the end of 2021, the seasons may be changing, but NFTs remain hotter than ever. Depending on who you ask, the NFT market is now worth anywhere between $7 billion up to $10.2 billion – a staggering statistic was given that at the same time one year...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

cryptocoingossip.com

Web 3.0 Is Being Built, but It Needs More People to Grow

Ideas around Web 3.0 have evolved significantly over the last decade. The community aspires to see a world where centralized servers are ancient, and control of high-value intangible assets rests with the creator of the asset itself. For this vision to see the light of the day, the fundamental models...
INTERNET
thestroudcourier.com

What’s the Deal with NFTs Nowadays?

There’s a new art form taking the internet by storm. It’s so online, it’s made up entirely of data. What’s more is that, if you buy thi data for thousands of dollars, everyone else can view the actual art it’s attached to for free. I am of course talking about...
ENTERTAINMENT
cryptocoingossip.com

NFTs as micro-social networks: The path to crypto adoption

Nonfungible tokens could be a step toward new social interactions, a notion that might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are evolving from a niche interest to a mainstream conversation. The variety of NFT art — from cuddly to edgy to menacing — is drawing in a new audience of enthusiasts. Beyond the art, NFTs are providing a glimpse into a new layer of social interaction.
INTERNET
cryptocoingossip.com

Machine NFTs: The New Machine Economy Powered by NFTs

If there’s one thing that has overwhelmed the universe aside from cryptocurrency, it is definitely NFTs. The NFT craze between 2020 and 2021 alone was out of the ordinary, and to date, no one really knows what triggered the interest, but who cares now? Given the amount of money moving in and out of the market. To confirm this, NFT trading volume in Q3 increased by a whopping 704% from that recorded in the previous quarter.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Google searches for NFTs spike to record highs

Search queries for “NFT” and “nonfungible token” have become even more popular than searches for “Dogecoin”, “blockchain” and even “Ethereum.”. Google’s keyword search data shows interest in nonfungible tokens (NFTs) has surged to record levels, with traffic beating out search terms pertinent to many crypto assets ranked among the top ten.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Cosmetics Company Lush on Why It Left Major Social Media Platforms Again

Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, joined Cheddar to talk about the cosmetic company's mass exodus from major social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, in the wake of recent reports that Instagram specifically had negative impacts on teen girls. He noted that with teenage girls being a large part of its consumer base and audience, Lush had a responsibility to market its company on outlets that prioritize mental wellbeing. "For us, we've always been a social brand, and it started to feel that social media was no longer offering what we felt we wanted to gain from it," he said. "And then obviously when you add that to the damage that it's causing, it just feels like a combination that we can't continue on with." The company also pulled out of social media platforms in 2019.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS

