Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration To Implement US Crypto Regulations

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging the Biden administration to adopt a sensible regulatory framework for crypto. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Clinton says that the information age requires new rules to meet the needs of the era. “Our current laws, our framework, is...

cryptocoingossip.com

Washington Examiner

Biden voters owe the country an apology

President Joe Biden’s African travel ban went into effect Monday. Biden's actions here directly contradict what he said when former President Donald Trump instituted similar travel bans to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, they lay bare an underlying insincerity about Biden's entire handling of the pandemic. When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Forbes

So Far, Biden Leads All Presidents In Market Performance

So far, Joe Biden leads all U.S. Presidents in stock-market performance. We’re in the early days, of course; Biden hasn’t served a full year yet. And the market slide on November 26, if sustained, could change the numbers rapidly. But through November 26, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has advanced 20.74% under Biden (including dividends). Annualize that and you get a 24.84% rate of return.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Hillary Clinton
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Us Dollar#Cryptocurrency#State#Msnbc#Bloomberg#The 2016 Democratic Party#The White House
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Joe Biden’s ‘cure’ is what ails us: Goodwin

In the beginning, Build Back Better wasn’t just the most expensive piece of legislation ever. The multitrillion-dollar price tag was a bargain because the bill would totally transform America, President Biden claimed. Whatever the problem, from jobs to climate change to child care, BBB was the solution. Then came inflation,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cryptocoingossip.com

Democratic senators oppose President Biden’s OCC Omarova nomination

Saule Omarova’s nomination for Comptroller of the Currency faces policy objections from Democrats and senate banking committee members. A group of five Democratic senators has reportedly rejected President Joe Biden’s nominee, Saule Omarova, to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Omarova’s nomination as a bank regulator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cryptopolitan.com

Hillary Clinton wants protection against crypto manipulation

Hillary wants protection against crypto manipulation. The ex-presidential candidate proposes regulation. The United States continues crackdown on crypto. Regulation in the crypto space has been a consistent tough nut to crack for regulators for the past few years. Asides from the major ills in the crypto sector, entities use digital assets to deplete economies. Reiterating regulating the space, an ex-presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, has called for regulations against crypto manipulation. In her statement, Clinton mentioned that the United States must act fast against agents who want to destabilize the dollar, mentioning Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

