Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 29, 2021: eBay Inc. has acquired Sneaker Con’s global sneaker authentication business. Under this new deal, eBay deepens its relationship with Sneaker Con, which has powered its Authenticity Guarantee service since October of 2020. Since then, eBay has authenticated over 1.5 million sneakers across the world with the technology and expertise from Sneaker Con. “eBay has always been a vibrant community of enthusiasts, with deeply knowledgeable buyers, sellers and employees,” said Jordan Sweetnam, SVP and...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO