Age: 29 (is a leap year baby) 2021 Stats: 23.1 IP, 33 H, 22 R, 19 ER, 3 HR, 12 BB, 17 SO, 7.33 ERA/59 ERA+. 2022 Status: Optioned to Reno in August, out of MiLB Options. A 23rd rounder in the 2013 MLB Draft from TCU, Stefan was excellent his first two seasons, with a 1.98 ERA as a Freshman and a 3.41 ERA as a Sophomore, but a poor Junior season (6.59 ERA) caused his draft stock to tumble and he elected to sign with the team rather than return for his senior season. He cruised through the minors, with ERAs below 4s, reaching the majors as a 25-year-old but struggled in his debut, with an ERA of 8.03 across 12 innings which led to the D-backs acquiring him from the Baltimore Orioles in 2018 for cash.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO