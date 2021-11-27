ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Merzlikins stops 39 shots, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 4-2

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaB98_0d7jlX6f00

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Friday night.

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five.

Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road. Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte scored, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots as the Canucks lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.

“Elvis gave us a chance to win,” Nyquist said. “We didn’t play up to our standards. It felt like we stole this one to be honest. We are happy. We will take any two points in the league, but we have to be much better tomorrow.”

Vancouver pulled even with 27.6 seconds left in the first period when Justin Dowling intercepted a clearing pass and fed Podkolzin for his fourth goal of the season.

“We were on our game," Vancouver coach Travis Green said. "Our details were sharp. Give our group a lot of credit. They played a strong game and they’re gonna have to bounce back. It’s tough to lose when you play well. Especially when things are going the way they are.”

Despite being outshot 16-5, Columbus took the lead back at 6:17 of the second when Boqvist beat Demko with the rebound of Cole Sillinger's shot for his second goal of the year.

“There was nothing pretty about it,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “Elvis was solid again in the net for us. He came up huge all game. I’m happy to win a game that way. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t perfect. But you are probably going to have to find a way to do it again.”

Vancouver again pulled even near the end of the period, with former Blue Jacket Motte tipping in Quinn Hughes’ blue-line shot at 18:42 for his second goal in six games since returning from offseason neck surgery.

Roslovic’s third goal of the season, a sniper shot from the point, put Columbus up 3-2. Jakub Voracek’s assist pushed his home point streak to six games and gave him an NHL-leading 14 primary assists.

Domi scored an empty-netter with 1:35 remaining in the game.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

The Blue Jackets have had 20 players record goals this season, while 22 of 24 skaters have recorded at least one point.

IRON MAN

Canucks captain Bo Horvat has appeared in 264 consecutive regular season games, ranking 10th among active skaters in the NHL.

RECALLING COVID

This Vancouver and Columbus matchup was the first since March 8, 2020, the last time either team played before the NHL suspended all contests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus won 2-1.

NEXT UP

Vancouver visits Boston on Sunday.

Columbus visits St. Louis on Saturday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Black Friday matchup against Canucks

BLUE JACKETS (11-6-0) vs. CANUCKS (6-12-2) Friday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 the Fan flagship) While offense often sells tickets, let's give a little praise to the Blue Jackets' defense in the team's shutout victory...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets defeat Canucks 4-2, despite being heavily outplayed

Elvis Merzlikins faced 72 shot attempts, 41 of them on goal, and turned away all but two. Thanks to his heroic efforts, the Blue Jackets were able to hold off the Vancouver Canucks in a game they didn’t have any business winning. The Blue Jackets have been on the wrong side of the “Deserve To Win O’Meter” many times, so it’s a welcome sight to see them steal a victory.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dowling
Person
Vasily Podkolzin
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Max Domi
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Tyler Motte
Person
Travis Green
Person
Gustav Nyquist
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jackets#18 42
myfox28columbus.com

Blue Jackets defeat Coyotes 5-4 in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrated a late-night win after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in a shootout on Thursday. After seven rounds in a shootout, Yegor Chinakhov scored the winning goal. Captain Boone Jenner had two goals and almost had a hat trick. His third goal...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Vegas erases 2-goal deficit to top Blue Jackets 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark broke a tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Vegas erased an early two-goal deficit and has won 10 of its last 13 since opening the season 1-4-0. Keegan Kolesar and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, while […]
NHL
Derrick

Former Bruin Vladar stops 27 shots, Flames beat Boston 4-0

BOSTON (AP) — Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston 4-0 on Sunday night. Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin, who both played collegiate hockey nearby for Boston...
NHL
Derrick

Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Hintz became the first Dallas player to score two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars.
NHL
FOX Sports

Erne snaps tie, Red Wings beat Blues 4-2 to stop 4-game skid

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Wednesday night. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres fall to Blue Jackets, 7-4

The Buffalo Sabres fell short against the Columbus Blue Jackets in yet another event-filled game for the club. Tage Thompson recorded the first multi-goal game of his career with a pair of goals, but the Sabres fell to the Blue Jackets 7-4 at KeyBank Center on Monday. Zemgus Girgensons and...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Penguins Push Winning Streak To 4, Beat Reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy