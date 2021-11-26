A brief review and case report of urothelial carcinoma and metachronous leiomyosarcoma of the bladder at the same anatomic region

Diseases. 2021 Nov 17;9(4):85. doi: 10.3390/diseases9040085. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases that pass from animals to humans. These include diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites and can be transmitted through close contact or through an intermediate insect vector. Many of the world’s most problematic zoonotic diseases are viral diseases originating from animal spillovers. The Spanish influenza pandemic, Ebola outbreaks in Africa, and the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic are thought to have started with humans interacting closely with infected animals. As the human population grows and encroaches on more and more natural habitats, these incidents will only increase in frequency. Because of this trend, new treatments and prevention strategies are being explored. Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) are complex linear polysaccharides that are ubiquitously present on the surfaces of most human and animal cells. In many infectious diseases, the interactions between GAGs and zoonotic pathogens correspond to the first contact that results in the infection of host cells. In recent years, researchers have made progress in understanding the extraordinary roles of GAGs in the pathogenesis of zoonotic diseases, suggesting potential therapeutic avenues for using GAGs in the treatment of these diseases. This review examines the role of GAGs in the progression, prevention, and treatment of different zoonotic diseases caused by viruses.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO