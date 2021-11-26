ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melanoma metastasis to the bladder: A case report

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 9;40:101941. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101941. eCollection 2022 Jan. Metastasis of malignant melanoma to the bladder is rarely seen clinically with...

How Do Moles Turn Into Melanoma?

Moles and melanomas are both skin tumors that come from the same cell called melanocytes. The difference is that moles are usually harmless, while melanomas are cancerous and often deadly without treatment. In a study published today in eLife Magazine, Robert Judson-Torres, PhD, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) researcher and University of Utah (U of U) assistant professor of dermatology and oncological sciences, explains how common moles and melanomas form and why moles can change into melanoma.
New Insights Into the Genetics of Acral Melanoma

Keiran Smalley of H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute and his MRA-funded team hope to find a genetic ‘smoking gun’ of what causes acral melanoma, a rare subtype of melanoma that develops on the palms, soles of feet, or under finger or toe nails, and comprises about two to three percent of all melanomas. The researchers assumed that, like many cutaneous melanomas, acral melanomas evolve from moles whose growth goes awry due to a series of specific genetic flaws. But this didn’t prove to be so for most of the tissues they analyzed when the researchers genetically compared benign moles from acral sites (feet, hands) to that of acral melanoma tumors. “This surprised us because it suggests it is unlikely that acral nevi [moles] are likely to be the precursors for the majority of acral melanomas,” Smalley said.
Does Immunotherapy Late in the Day Affect Survival in Melanoma?

Advanced melanoma patients with more immune checkpoint inhibitor infusions administered late in the day appeared to have worse survival outcomes, the single-center MEMOIR (Melanoma Outcomes Following Immunotherapy) study found. In a propensity score-matched analysis of patients who did and did not (73 in each group) receive at least 20% of...
Zeroing in on melanoma's molecular spread

The secret to melanoma's metastatic spread could be a complex natural pathway it hijacks—one which may be a therapeutic target in combination with other targeted therapies and immunotherapies, according to new research published by Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) scientists. The laboratory of Byungwoo Ryu, Ph.D., and...
A brief review and case report of urothelial carcinoma and metachronous leiomyosarcoma of the bladder at the same anatomic region

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 8;40:101931. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101931. eCollection 2022 Jan. One patient with bladder leiomyosarcoma and urothelial carcinoma is very rare. Only 10 cases have been reported in the literature. A 70-year-old patient was admitted due to bladder tumor. Two TURBTs were performed confirming the patient was free of tumor, and pathology reported low-grade urothelial carcinoma. Three years later, a tumor was also found on the right anterolateral wall of urinary bladder and was diagnosed as leiomyosarcoma by pathological examination. Radical cystectomy was performed. With 45 months follow-up, the patient has no recurrence. Two malignancies in the same anatomic region at different time has never been reported to date.
BioNTech Bags Fast-Track Status for Melanoma Treatment

BioNTech is on the Fast Track. In an announcement this morning, the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its cancer immunotherapy candidate, BNT111, a Fast Track Designation. Germany-based BioNTech is developing BNT111 as a potential treatment for advanced melanoma. The company aims to use its mRNA...
The Effect of Tri-Modality Therapy with Bladder Preservation for Selective Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Technol Cancer Res Treat. 2021 Jan-Dec;20:15330338211062323. doi: 10.1177/15330338211062323. Objectives: To compare the efficacy of complete transurethral resection of bladder tumor combined with postoperative chemoradiotherapy and radical cystectomy (RC) in the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Methods: This is a single-center, retrospective study. Clinical data of 125 patients with MIBC admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University from December 2012 to December 2015 were retrospectively analyzed, in which 79 patients (tri-modality therapy [TMT] group) received TMT bladder-sparing treatment, and 41 patients (RC group) received RC. The differences of probabilities for 1-year, 2-year, 5-year, and comprehensive overall survival (OS), progress-free survival (PFS) between 2 groups were calculated using Kaplan-Meier product limited estimates. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to detect potential risk factors for OS and PFS. Results: There was no statistical difference between the TMT group and RC group in the 1-year, 2-year, 5-year, comprehensive OS rate, and PFS rate. And survival analysis found no significant difference in OS and PFS between the 2 groups. Univariate analysis showed that age, TNM staging, and prognostic nutritional index (PNI) were associated with OS, while PNI was connected to tumor recurrence. Multiple linear regression analysis indicated that TNM staging and PNI were independent risk factors for OS. Conclusions: TMT can be used as an alternative to RC for MIBC patients under the premise of strict control of indications, rigorous postoperative follow-up, and timely salvage cystectomy. PNI was negatively correlated with OS and PFS, while TNM staging was positively correlated with OS.
Reducing the Recurrence of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

National and international guidelines call for administration of postoperative immediate chemotherapy to reduce recurrence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Yet this is done in less than half of cases. A new study led by Clint Cary, M.D., MPH, of the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, explores environmental barriers to implementation of these guidelines and may help refine strategies to improve care of bladder cancer patients.
Thulium Laser Resection of Bladder Tumors vs. Conventional Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors for Intermediate and High Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Followed by Intravesical BCG Immunotherapy

Front Surg. 2021 Nov 8;8:759487. doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.759487. eCollection 2021. Background: Thulium laser resection of bladder tumors (TmLRBT) is recently considered as a common treatment option for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC), but whether it is superior to Transurethral resection of bladder tumors (TURBT) are still undetermined. Materials and Methods: We retrospectively screened our institution database to identify patients who were treated by conventional TURBT or TmLRBT for NMIBC and followed by intravesical bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) immunotherapy. The preoperative characteristics, perioperative outcomes, and recurrence-free survival were compared to assess the safety and efficacy of the two procedures. Results: Eventually, 90 patients who underwent TmLRBT (n = 37) or TURBT (n = 53) followed by intravesical BCG immunotherapy were included. Two groups were similar in baseline characteristics except for the smaller tumor size of the TmLRBT group(1.7 cm vs. 2.2 cm; P = 0.036). Obturator nerve reflex occurred in eight patients in the TURBT group and 3 of them suffered from bladder perforation while none happened in the TmLRBT group. The TmLRBT also had a shorter irrigation duration. In the multivariate Cox regression, the TmLRBT was related to less recurrence risk (HR: 0.268; 95% CI, 0.095-0.759; P = 0.013). Conclusion: Our results suggested that TmLRBT is safer than conventional TURBT with fewer perioperative complications, and it offers better cancer control, therefore might be a superior option for NMIBC patients with intermediate and high recurrence risk.
By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

Newswise — A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CNIO researchers discover a new mechanism involved in early melanoma metastasis

Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO) “We must not only look inside the tumour but also outside of it,” says Héctor Peinado, a researcher at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO). How tumours manipulate their environment to advance is one of the big questions that Peinado has been trying to answer for years. For decades “to fight tumours, researchers focused on studying their intrinsic behaviour, but not on their surroundings.”
Researchers uncover insights into how moles change into melanoma

Moles and melanomas are both skin tumors that come from the same cell called melanocytes. The difference is that moles are usually harmless, while melanomas are cancerous and often deadly without treatment. In a study published today in eLife Magazine, Robert Judson-Torres, Ph.D., Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) researcher and University of Utah (U of U) assistant professor of dermatology and oncological sciences, explains how common moles and melanomas form and why moles can change into melanoma.
Misinterpretation resulting in a diagnosis of bladder cancer – A case emphasising the value of diagnostic reconsideration

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 2;40:101928. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101928. eCollection 2022 Jan. A patient was suspected for MIBC and underwent multiple TURBTs but due to large discrepancy between pathological findings, symptom progression and clinical findings, diagnostic reconsideration was necessary. Re-evaluation revealed a benign inflammatory condition of the bladder with no malignancy. Final treatment involved robotic assisted reconstruction of the bladder with bowel augmentation. This patient case emphasises the need for reconsideration when pathological findings are not consistent with the suspected diagnosis.
The German Multiple Sclerosis and Pregnancy Registry: rationale, objective, design, and first results

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Nov 22;14:17562864211054956. doi: 10.1177/17562864211054956. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVES: Multiple sclerosis (MS) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) predominantly affect women of reproductive age. During the last few decades many disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have been approved. It is therefore important to provide epidemiological structures for the collection of safety information on exposed pregnancies. Data on disease activity after withdrawal of DMTs are in high demand especially as severe relapses have been described after ceasing highly effective DMTs. Although breastfeeding is recommended, it is still unclear if the early reintroduction, especially of highly effective DMTs, has a beneficial effect on postpartum relapse risk or a combination of both, however safety data are lacking.
Determinants of curative resection in incidental gallbladder carcinoma with special reference to timing of referral

Ann Hepatobiliary Pancreat Surg. 2021 Nov 30;25(4):492-499. doi: 10.14701/ahbps.2021.25.4.492. BACKGROUNDS/AIMS: Re-resection of incidental gallbladder carcinoma (IGBC) is possible in a select group of patients. However, the optimal timing for re-intervention lacks consensus. METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed for a prospective database of 91 patients with IGBC managed from 2009...
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment: a Systematic Review

J Gastrointest Cancer. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1007/s12029-021-00752-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Following the official announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020 and decreased activity of healthcare systems, relocation of resources, and the possible reluctance of patients to seek medical help, colorectal cancer patients were exposed to significant risks. Given that colon cancer is the third most common cancer and the second deadliest cancer in the world, its timely diagnosis and treatment are necessary to reduce costs and improve quality of life and patient survival. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer.
Patient-led surveillance shows promise for melanoma care

Melanoma patients using their smart phone to submit images of lesions to their specialists appears to be a safe and convenient form of follow-up after treatment. University of Queensland and University of Sydney researchers assessed data from 100 patients who used their phone, had a partner help with skin self-examination and attended regular follow-up visits with a doctor between 2018 and 2020.
Biomarkers of Immune Activation and Risk of Kidney Failure

Worldwide, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects approximately 697.5 million adults. Patients who progress from early stage CKD to kidney failure with replacement therapy (KFRT) are at increased risk for morbidity and mortality. Activation of the innate and/or adaptive immune systems is central to the pathogenesis of many types of kidney...
Undetectable SARS-CoV-2 active adaptive immunity-post-vaccination or post-COVID-19 severe disease-after immunosuppressants use

BMJ Case Rep. 2021 Nov 29;14(11):e246308. doi: 10.1136/bcr-2021-246308. Since the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey in December 2020, we have observed multiple cases of undetectable adaptive immunity, post-vaccination or post-COVID-19 infection, in patients using immunosuppressants. Here, we present three cases of patients using immunosuppressants: mycophenolate and tacrolimus for renal transplant; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis and rituximab for peripheral ulcerative keratitis. All three patients were admitted for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) from COVID-19 pneumonia; two patients reported having received full COVID-19 vaccination prior to admission and one unvaccinated patient required readmission. Our findings showed that these patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 IgM spike and CoV-2 IgG nucleocapsid antibodies. All three patients were treated with standard-of-care remdesivir, dexamethasone and convalescent plasma; two recovered successfully and one patient died from respiratory failure secondary to worsening ARDS from COVID-19 pneumonia. We highlight the challenges of treating immunosuppressed patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, in an era where dissemination of such information is paramount to helping doctors standardise and improve the quality of care for these patients.
Natalizumab administration in multiple sclerosis patients during active SARS-CoV-2 infection: a case series

BMC Neurol. 2021 Nov 29;21(1):462. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02421-3. BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the new Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has become a pandemic, affecting the therapeutic management for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Any decision regarding the discontinuation of high-potency agents for moderate and highly active MS should be carefully evaluated, taking into account the potential risk of rebound of the disease. In particular, no data about clinical outcome of patients with MS receiving Natalizumab (NTZ) during active COVID-19 infection have been reported yet.
