Thulium Laser Resection of Bladder Tumors vs. Conventional Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors for Intermediate and High Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Followed by Intravesical BCG Immunotherapy

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4036-4050. doi: 10.21037/tau-20-1472. Urothelial carcinomas (UC) arise from the urothelium that covers the proximal urethra, urinary bladder, and the upper urinary tract. In daily routine and clinical trials UC originating from different locations are often treated and investigated in the same manner. However, differences between the two locations seem to be apparent and may question in handling them as a single oncologic entity. In this review we discuss similarities and differences between bladder and upper urinary tract UC and consider their potential impact on treatment strategies. Despite similarities of UC in the bladder (BC) and the upper urinary tract (UTUC), clinicopathologic and molecular differences may question to generally assemble both as a single tumor entity. Treatment standards for UTUC are often adopted from BC. However, a specific investigation in the former may still be meaningful as shown by the example of adjuvant cisplatin based chemotherapy. In conclusion, future investigations should prioritize the understanding of the tumor biology of both BC and UTUC. This may reveal which UTUC can be treated according to treatment standards of BC and in which cases, a separate approach may be more appropriate.

