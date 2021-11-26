ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Thulium Laser Resection of Bladder Tumors vs. Conventional Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors for Intermediate and High Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Followed by Intravesical BCG Immunotherapy

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Front Surg. 2021 Nov 8;8:759487. doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.759487. eCollection 2021. Background: Thulium laser resection of bladder tumors (TmLRBT) is recently considered as a common treatment option for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC), but whether it is superior to Transurethral resection of bladder tumors (TURBT) are still undetermined. Materials and Methods:...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Small-cell neuroendocrine tumor of the bladder: A rare disease in a low-risk woman

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Oct 29;40:101923. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101923. eCollection 2022 Jan. Bladder cancer is the fourth most common malignancy in men and ninth most in woman. Most bladder cancers are urothelial, and the neuroendocrine sub-types make up 0.5-1.0% of cases. Here we present a 70-year-old female with poorly differentiated small cell carcinoma of the bladder who complains of an extensive history of gross hematuria. She was started on a neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimen of 21-day Etoposide with Carboplatin and radical cystectomy. More work needs to be done when it comes to the best treatment method for this rare cohort of patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Knowledge of and Compliance With Guidelines in the Management of Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Survey of Chinese Urologists

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 27;11:735704. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.735704. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) still poses a heavy load for resulting in many new cases which contribute significantly to medical costs. Although many NMIBC guidelines have been developed, their implementation remains deficient. OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted in order to...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

PMEPA1 Is a Prognostic Biomarker That Correlates With Cell Malignancy and the Tumor Microenvironment in Bladder Cancer

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:705086. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.705086. eCollection 2021. Prostate transmembrane protein androgen induced 1 (PMEPA1) has been reported to promote cancer progression, but the potential role of PMEPA1 in bladder cancer (BLCA) remains elusive. We assess the role of PMEPA1 in BLCA, via a publicly available database and in vitro study. PMEPA1 was identified from 107 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) to have prognostic value. GO, KEGG, and GSEA analysis indicated that PMEPA1 was involved in cancer progression and the tumor microenvironment (TME). Then bioinformatical analysis in TCGA, GEO, TIMER, and TISIDB show a positive correlation with the inflammation and infiltration levels of three tumor-infiltrating immune cells (TAMs, CAFs, and MDSCs) and immune/stromal scores in TME. Moreover, in vitro study revealed that PMEPA1 promotes bladder cancer cell malignancy. Immunohistochemistry and survival analysis shed light on PMEPA1 potential to be a novel biomarker in predicting tumor progression and prognosis. At last, we also analyzed the role of PMEPA1 in predicting the molecular subtype and the response to several treatment options in BLCA. We found that PMEPA1 may be a novel potential biomarker to predict the progression, prognosis, and molecular subtype of BLCA.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Effect of Tri-Modality Therapy with Bladder Preservation for Selective Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Technol Cancer Res Treat. 2021 Jan-Dec;20:15330338211062323. doi: 10.1177/15330338211062323. Objectives: To compare the efficacy of complete transurethral resection of bladder tumor combined with postoperative chemoradiotherapy and radical cystectomy (RC) in the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Methods: This is a single-center, retrospective study. Clinical data of 125 patients with MIBC admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University from December 2012 to December 2015 were retrospectively analyzed, in which 79 patients (tri-modality therapy [TMT] group) received TMT bladder-sparing treatment, and 41 patients (RC group) received RC. The differences of probabilities for 1-year, 2-year, 5-year, and comprehensive overall survival (OS), progress-free survival (PFS) between 2 groups were calculated using Kaplan-Meier product limited estimates. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to detect potential risk factors for OS and PFS. Results: There was no statistical difference between the TMT group and RC group in the 1-year, 2-year, 5-year, comprehensive OS rate, and PFS rate. And survival analysis found no significant difference in OS and PFS between the 2 groups. Univariate analysis showed that age, TNM staging, and prognostic nutritional index (PNI) were associated with OS, while PNI was connected to tumor recurrence. Multiple linear regression analysis indicated that TNM staging and PNI were independent risk factors for OS. Conclusions: TMT can be used as an alternative to RC for MIBC patients under the premise of strict control of indications, rigorous postoperative follow-up, and timely salvage cystectomy. PNI was negatively correlated with OS and PFS, while TNM staging was positively correlated with OS.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Bladder Cancer#Bcg#Surg#Nmibc#Turbt#Tmlrbt#Cox#Ci#Pmid#Pmc
cancernetwork.com

CG0070 Plus Pembrolizumab Yields Positive Preliminary Data in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin may benefit from treatment with CG0070 plus pembrolizumab. Treatment with CG0070 and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) resulted in promising preliminary findings in a small population of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who were unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), according to a press release on the phase 2 CORE1 trial (NCT04387461).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Tumor cell invasion in blood vessels assessed by immunohistochemistry is related to decreased survival in patients with bladder cancer treated with radical cystectomy

Diagn Pathol. 2021 Nov 22;16(1):109. doi: 10.1186/s13000-021-01171-7. BACKGROUND: Lymphovascular invasion (VI) is an established prognostic marker for many cancers including bladder cancer. There is a paucity of data regarding whether the prognostic significance of lymphatic invasion (LVI) differs from blood vessel invasion (BVI). The aim was to examine LVI and BVI separately using immunohistochemistry (IHC), and investigate their associations with clinicopathological characteristics and prognosis. A secondary aim was to compare the use of IHC with assessing VI on standard HAS (hematoxylin-azophloxine-saffron) sections without IHC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Misinterpretation resulting in a diagnosis of bladder cancer – A case emphasising the value of diagnostic reconsideration

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 2;40:101928. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101928. eCollection 2022 Jan. A patient was suspected for MIBC and underwent multiple TURBTs but due to large discrepancy between pathological findings, symptom progression and clinical findings, diagnostic reconsideration was necessary. Re-evaluation revealed a benign inflammatory condition of the bladder with no malignancy. Final treatment involved robotic assisted reconstruction of the bladder with bowel augmentation. This patient case emphasises the need for reconsideration when pathological findings are not consistent with the suspected diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Characteristics of upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma in the context of bladder cancer: a narrative review

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4036-4050. doi: 10.21037/tau-20-1472. Urothelial carcinomas (UC) arise from the urothelium that covers the proximal urethra, urinary bladder, and the upper urinary tract. In daily routine and clinical trials UC originating from different locations are often treated and investigated in the same manner. However, differences between the two locations seem to be apparent and may question in handling them as a single oncologic entity. In this review we discuss similarities and differences between bladder and upper urinary tract UC and consider their potential impact on treatment strategies. Despite similarities of UC in the bladder (BC) and the upper urinary tract (UTUC), clinicopathologic and molecular differences may question to generally assemble both as a single tumor entity. Treatment standards for UTUC are often adopted from BC. However, a specific investigation in the former may still be meaningful as shown by the example of adjuvant cisplatin based chemotherapy. In conclusion, future investigations should prioritize the understanding of the tumor biology of both BC and UTUC. This may reveal which UTUC can be treated according to treatment standards of BC and in which cases, a separate approach may be more appropriate.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Quinazoline Derivatives as Potential Therapeutic Agents in Urinary Bladder Cancer Therapy

Front Chem. 2021 Nov 3;9:765552. doi: 10.3389/fchem.2021.765552. eCollection 2021. Cancer diseases remain major health problems in the world despite significant developments in diagnostic methods and medications. Many of the conventional therapies, however, have limitations due to multidrug resistance or severe side effects. Bladder cancer is a complex disorder, and can be classified according to its diverse genetic backgrounds and clinical features. A very promising direction in bladder cancer treatment is targeted therapy directed at specific molecular pathways. Derivatives of quinazolines constitute a large group of chemicals with a wide range of biological properties, and many quinazoline derivatives are approved for antitumor clinical use, e.g.,: erlotinib, gefitinib, afatinib, lapatinib, and vandetanib. The character of these depends mostly on the properties of the substituents and their presence and position on one of the cyclic compounds. Today, new quinazoline-based compounds are being designed and synthesized as potential drugs of anticancer potency against bladder cancers.
docwirenews.com

Identification of a novel metabolism-related gene signature associated with the survival of bladder cancer

BMC Cancer. 2021 Nov 24;21(1):1267. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09006-w. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most common malignancies and has a relatively poor outcome worldwide. In this study, we attempted to construct a novel metabolism-related gene (MRG) signature for predicting the survival probability of BC patients. METHODS: First, differentially expressed...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Siglec-7 May Limit Natural Killer Cell-mediated Antitumor responses in Bladder Cancer Patients

Eur Urol Open Sci. 2021 Nov 18;34:79-82. doi: 10.1016/j.euros.2021.10.001. eCollection 2021 Dec. Aberrant glycosylation actively contributes to tumor progression and is a key hallmark of cancer. Most of the glycan moieties expressed on the surface of cancer cells are sialic acids that may modulate antitumor immune responses via binding to sialic acid-binding immunoglobulin-like lectins (Siglecs) expressed by immune cells. Here we show that Siglecs may decrease the bladder tumor immune response mediated by natural killer (NK) cells. We observed higher NK cell activity against desialylated bladder tumor cell lines. We therefore determined the expression of nine Siglecs on circulatory NK cells from healthy donors and patients with bladder cancer (BCa). NK cells from blood mainly express Siglec-7, which is highly upregulated in non-muscle-invasive BCa (NMIBC), as well as Siglec-6, albeit at a much lower level. However, both Siglecs are expressed by urinary NK cells from NMIBC patients undergoing bacillus Calmette-Guérin therapy. Ex vivo analysis of Siglec-6 and Siglec-7 expression levels on tumor-infiltrating NK cells (TINKs) from BCa patients showed that only Siglec-7 is expressed by TINKs. Finally, analyses for The Cancer Genome Atlas data set revealed that BCa patients with high expression levels of Siglec-7 have a poor survival rate. This work indicates that Siglec-7 may restrain NK-mediated antitumor immunity in BCa.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Superselective vesical artery embolization versus intravesical formalin for intractable hematuria in patients with bladder cancer

Actas Urol Esp (Engl Ed). 2021 Nov 24:S2173-5786(21)00137-2. doi: 10.1016/j.acuroe.2020.11.011. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Intractable hematuria is a leading critical problem occurring in patients with advanced stage bladder cancer (BCa) that are not suitable for radical cystectomy. The present study, for the first time in the literature, aimed to compare the effectiveness of intravesical formalin (IF) and superselective vesical artery embolization (SVAE) in the management of intractable and life-threatening hematuria in BCa patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Autophagy-associated HMGB-1 as a novel potential circulating non-invasive diagnostic marker for detection of Urothelial Carcinoma of Bladder

Mol Cell Biochem. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1007/s11010-021-04299-8. Online ahead of print. Urothelial carcinoma of bladder (UBC), a highly prevalent urological malignancy associated with high mortality and recurrence rate. Standard diagnostic method currently being used is cystoscopy but its invasive nature and low sensitivity stresses for identifying predictive diagnostic marker. Autophagy, a cellular homeostasis maintaining process, is usually dysregulated in cancer and its role is still enigmatic in UBC. In this study, 30 UBC patients and healthy controls were enrolled. Histopathologically confirmed tumor and adjacent normal tissue were acquired from patients. Molecular expression and tissue localization of autophagy-associated molecules (HMGB-1, RAGE, beclin, LC-3, and p62) were investigated. Serum HMGB-1 concentration was measured in UBC patients and healthy controls. ROC curves were plotted to evaluate diagnostic potential. Transcript, protein, and IHC expression of HMGB-1, RAGE, beclin, and LC-3 displayed upregulated expression, while p62 was downregulated in bladder tumor tissue. Serum HMGB-1 levels were elevated in UBC patients. Transcript and circulatory levels of HMGB-1 showed positive correlation and displayed a positive trend with disease severity. Upon comparison with clinicopathological parameters, HMGB-1 emerged as molecule of statistical significance to exhibit association. HMGB-1 exhibited optimum sensitivity and specificity in serum. The positive correlation between tissue and serum levels of HMGB-1 showcases serum as a representation of in situ scenario, suggesting its clinical applicability for non-invasive testing. Moreover, optimum sensitivity and specificity displayed by HMGB-1 along with significant association with clinicopathological parameters makes it a potential candidate to be used as diagnostic marker for early detection of UBC but requires further validation in larger cohort.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Reducing the Recurrence of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

National and international guidelines call for administration of postoperative immediate chemotherapy to reduce recurrence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Yet this is done in less than half of cases. A new study led by Clint Cary, M.D., MPH, of the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, explores environmental barriers to implementation of these guidelines and may help refine strategies to improve care of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: First-Line Immunotherapy Eligibility in Advanced Bladder Cancer

There are two immunotherapy options approved for first-line treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer in patients who are platinum-ineligible. In 2017, the FDA granted accelerated approvals to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for patients with advanced disease who are unable to receive cisplatin chemotherapy -- the recommended first-line option. "Currently, the...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Long noncoding RNAs to predict postoperative recurrence in bladder cancer and to develop a new molecular classification system

Cancer Med. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.1002/cam4.4443. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Reliable molecular markers are much needed for early prediction of recurrence in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients. We aimed to build a long-noncoding RNA (lncRNA) signature to improve recurrence prediction and lncRNA-based molecular classification of MIBC. METHODS: LncRNAs...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Targeted drug combination shows unprecedented activity in some highly aggressive brain tumors

A combination of two targeted cancer drugs showed unprecedented, “clinically meaningful” activity in patients with highly malignant brain tumors that carried a rare genetic mutation, according to a clinical trial report by investigators from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The drug combination, which blocked an overactive cell-growth signaling pathway, shrank tumors by...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immuno-oncology therapy in metastatic bladder cancer: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Crit Rev Oncol Hematol. 2021 Nov 22:103534. doi: 10.1016/j.critrevonc.2021.103534. Online ahead of print. CONTEXT: Three first line and three second-line clinical trials tested the effect of immunotherapy (IO) relative to standard chemotherapy (CT) on overall survival. However, network meta-analysis-based comparisons have not yet been presented. We addressed this void. OBJECTIVE:...
CANCER
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Tumor penetrating therapy kills pancreatic cancer

This year, 60,000 people will be told they have pancreatic cancer. Every 12 minutes, someone dies of it. Pancreatic cancer is difficult to treat and even harder to beat. In fact, by 2028, pancreatic cancer will be the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States, but researchers have discovered a new therapy that may be able to give hope to patients.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy