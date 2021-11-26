Association of chronic kidney disease with exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the US population

About 90% of people with kidney disease don't realize that they have it, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). It's a scary stat, but one worth repeating. "Most people with kidney disease don't show symptoms until the very late stages," David Goldfarb, MD, clinical chief of nephrology at NYU Langone Health in New York City tells Health. This is why it's so important for people with risk factors for kidney disease, such as being over age 60, or having a chronic medical condition, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or an autoimmune disorder like lupus, should get routinely screened for kidney disease, he adds.

