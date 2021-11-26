TGFbeta-induced FOXS1 controls epithelial-mesenchymal transition and predicts a poor prognosis in liver cancer

Biomed Res Int. 2021 Nov 20;2021:5862941. doi: 10.1155/2021/5862941. eCollection 2021. Although more and more evidence supports CDC28 protein kinase subunit 1B (CKS1B) is involved significantly in the development of human cancers, most of the researches have focused on a single disease, and pan-cancer studies conducted from a holistic perspective of different tumor sources have not been reported yet. Here, for the first time, we investigated the potential oncogenic and prognostic role of CKS1B across 33 tumors based on public databases and further verified it in a small scale by RNA sequencing or quantitative real-time PCR. CKS1B was generally highly expressed in a majority of tumors and had a notable correlation with the prognosis of patients, but its prognostic significance in different tumors was not exactly the same. In addition, CKS1B expression was also closely related to the infiltration of cancer-associated fibroblasts in tumors such as breast invasive carcinoma, kidney chromophobe, lung adenocarcinoma, and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in tumors such as glioblastoma multiforme, bladder urothelial carcinoma, and brain lower grade glioma. Moreover, reduced CKS1B methylation was observed in certain tumors, for example, adrenocortical carcinoma. Cell cycle and kinase activity regulation and PI3K-Akt signaling pathway were found to be involved in the functional mechanism of CKS1B. In conclusion, our first pan-cancer analysis of CKS1B contributes to a better overall understanding of CKS1B and may provide a new target for future cancer therapy.

