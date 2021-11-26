ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

TGFbeta-induced FOXS1 controls epithelial-mesenchymal transition and predicts a poor prognosis in liver cancer

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Hepatol Commun. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1002/hep4.1866. Online ahead of print. Transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) plays a key role in tumor progression, notably as a potent inducer of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). However, all of...

www.docwirenews.com

MedicalXpress

Antiviral treatment for hepatitis C virus reduces risk of post-treatment liver cancer progression

In a new cohort study of patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV)-related hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a disease with a high recurrence rate, researchers at the Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine reported that after receiving cancer treatment, the oral administration of direct-acting antivirals (DAA) reduces the risk of tumor progression following recurrence of the liver disease. The findings were published in the Journal of Viral Hepatitis.
CANCER
megadoctornews.com

Two markers help predict head and neck cancer prognosis

Newswise — A new study from the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center finds circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, levels can predict as early as two weeks after starting treatment which patients are likely to have good outcomes. At the same time, specialized MRI and PET scans two weeks...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Predicting Outcome in Liver Cancer Patients Receiving Immunotherapy

There are still no established biomarkers to predict the success of immunotherapy in patients with liver cancer. In a multicentre study led by Matthias Pinter from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Medical University of Vienna, a score based on simple laboratory parameters has now been developed to predict outcome in liver cancer patients receiving immunotherapy. The results were published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A Pan-Cancer Analysis of Clinical Prognosis and Immune Infiltration of CKS1B in Human Tumors

Biomed Res Int. 2021 Nov 20;2021:5862941. doi: 10.1155/2021/5862941. eCollection 2021. Although more and more evidence supports CDC28 protein kinase subunit 1B (CKS1B) is involved significantly in the development of human cancers, most of the researches have focused on a single disease, and pan-cancer studies conducted from a holistic perspective of different tumor sources have not been reported yet. Here, for the first time, we investigated the potential oncogenic and prognostic role of CKS1B across 33 tumors based on public databases and further verified it in a small scale by RNA sequencing or quantitative real-time PCR. CKS1B was generally highly expressed in a majority of tumors and had a notable correlation with the prognosis of patients, but its prognostic significance in different tumors was not exactly the same. In addition, CKS1B expression was also closely related to the infiltration of cancer-associated fibroblasts in tumors such as breast invasive carcinoma, kidney chromophobe, lung adenocarcinoma, and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in tumors such as glioblastoma multiforme, bladder urothelial carcinoma, and brain lower grade glioma. Moreover, reduced CKS1B methylation was observed in certain tumors, for example, adrenocortical carcinoma. Cell cycle and kinase activity regulation and PI3K-Akt signaling pathway were found to be involved in the functional mechanism of CKS1B. In conclusion, our first pan-cancer analysis of CKS1B contributes to a better overall understanding of CKS1B and may provide a new target for future cancer therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Liver Cancer#Liver Tumor#Prognosis#Foxs1#Emt#Smad#Hcc#Tgf#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Bladder cancer cells prevent cisplatin-induced oxidative stress by upregulating Nestin1 expression

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Oct 15;13(10):11178-11193. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Redox adaptation plays a critical role in cancer cells’ drug tolerance and sensitivity. The antioxidative response is induced by nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), which triggers the transcriptional activation of genes related to chemosensitivity, glutathione synthesis, and cell protection. Although Nestin1 is known to regulate cellular redox homeostasis by regulating Nrf2 in lung cancer cells, its regulatory effect on the antioxidative state of bladder cancer (BC) cells remains unclear.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Trilaciclib May Alleviate Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Trilaciclib was associated with reduced chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression and the need for associated supportive care in patients with a subtype of lung cancer. Patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who received trilaciclib (Cosela) prior to receiving chemotherapy experienced reduced chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression, according to data 3 phase 2 trials (NCT02499770; NCT03041311; NCT02514447) published in Cancer Medicine.1.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

CRTAC1 (Cartilage acidic protein 1) inhibits cell proliferation, migration, invasion and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process in bladder cancer by downregulating Yin Yang 1 (YY1) to inactivate the TGF-beta pathway

Bioengineered. 2021 Dec;12(2):9377-9389. doi: 10.1080/21655979.2021.1974645. Cartilage acidic protein 1 (CRTAC1) is predicted to be aberrantly expressed in bladder cancer based on bioinformatics analysis. However, its functions and molecular mechanism in bladder cancer remain elusive. This study aimed to explore the role of CRTAC1 in bladder cancer. The mRNA and protein levels of CRTAC1 and Yin Yang 1 (YY1) were detected by reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. We found that CRTAC1 was downregulated in bladder cancer tissues and cells. Cell Counting Kit-8 assays, colony formation assays, wound healing assays and Transwell assays and western blotting revealed that CRTAC1 overexpression inhibited cell viability, proliferation, migration, invasion and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process in bladder cancer, while CRTAC1 knockdown exerted opposite effects on these malignant behaviors. Mechanistically, CRTAC1 targeted YY1 in bladder cancer cells. YY1 was upregulated in bladder cancer tissues and cells. CRTAC1 negatively modulated the mRNA and protein expression of YY1 in bladder cancer cells. Co-localization of CRTAC1 and YY1 expression was assessed using immunofluorescence staining and Co-Immunoprecipitation assays. The interaction between CRTAC1 and YY1 was explored by Chromatin immunoprecipitation and luciferase reporter assays. Moreover, CRTAC1 inactivated the TGF-β pathway by downregulating YY1 expression. Protein levels of factors associated with the TGF-β pathway were examined by western blotting. Rescue assays indicated that CRTAC1 inhibited malignant behaviors of bladder cancer cells by targeting YY1. Overall, CRTAC1 inhibited malignant phenotypes of bladder cancer cells by targeting YY1 to inactivate the TGF-β pathway.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immunosuppression Induced by Glutamine Deprivation Occurs via Activating PD-L1 Transcription in Bladder Cancer

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Nov 5;8:687305. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.687305. eCollection 2021. Few studies have reported whether nutrients in the tumor microenvironment can regulate the expression of PD-L1. Since tumor cells are often situated in a low-glutamine environment, we investigated PD-L1 expression under glutamine deprivation in bladder cancer cells. PD-L1 expression and the activation of the EGFR/MEK/ERK/c-Jun signaling pathway under glutamine deprivation were investigated by qPCR, Western blot, and immunofluorescence analyses. C-Jun-mediated transcriptional regulation of the PD-L1 gene was assessed by ChIP. PD-L1 expression and activation of the EGFR/MEK/ERK/c-Jun signaling pathway were assessed in T24 cells, TCCSUP cells and BALB/c mice with or without glutamine supplementation. Additionally, the impact of PD-L1 expression under glutamine deprivation on the function of T cells was investigated by ELISA. The expression of PD-L1 and EGFR/MEK/ERK/c-Jun pathway activation were elevated by glutamine deprivation, and c-Jun was enriched in the enhancer region of PD-L1. The expression of PD-L1 was considerably impaired by inhibiting the EGFR/MEK/ERK/c-Jun pathway and was elevated by activating this signaling pathway. In addition, the elevated PD-L1 expression and MEK/ERK/c-Jun signaling pathway activation were reduced by glutamine supplementation in vitro and in vivo. PD-L1 upregulation by glutamine deprivation in bladder cancer cells could reduce IFN-γ production by T cells. The expression of PD-L1 was upregulated under glutamine deprivation through the EGFR/MEK/ERK/c-Jun pathway to impair T cell function.
CANCER
Newswise

Doctors Found Genetic Markers of Liver Cancer in Blood and Saliva

RUDN University doctors examined markers of liver cancer and found that the disease can be recognized by RNA fragments in saliva and blood. The results are published in Oncotarget. Newswise — Liver cancer is less common than other cancers, but it has lower survival rates. Sometimes it appears suddenly, but...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanical strain triggers endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition of the endocardium in the immature heart

Endothelial-to-mesenchymal-transition (EndMT) plays a major role in cardiac fibrosis, including endocardial fibroelastosis but the stimuli are still unknown. We developed an endothelial cell (EC) culture and a whole heart model to test whether mechanical strain triggers TGF-Î²-mediated EndMT. Methods. Isolated ECs were exposed to 10% uniaxial static stretch for 8"‰h...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

ICU Admission, Oxygen Use Predict Outcomes in Patients With Cancer and COVID-19

Markus Joerger, MD, discussed the outcomes and prognostic factors of patients with cancer won contract COVID-19 in an interview with Targeted Oncology. It is well known that patients with cancer who are infected with COVID-19 have worse outcomes than individuals without cancer. However, questions remain around specific prognostic factors. An...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Higher Serum Iron May Up Liver Cancer Risk in NAFLD Patients

TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Elevated serum iron and transferrin saturation levels are significantly associated with an increased risk for developing liver cancer in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a study presented at The Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held virtually from Nov. 12 to 15.
CANCER
Nature.com

A nomogram to predict risk of lymph node metastasis in early gastric cancer

Lymph node (LN) metastasis is known as one of the most important prognostic factors for early gastric cancer (EGC) patients. Patients without LNM normally have better prognosis. However, there is no evaluation criteria to accurately assess the possibility of LN metastasis. Therefore, this study aims to establish an effective nomogram for prognosis prediction. In this study, 285 EGC patients from January 2010 to December 2015 were enrolled. Pearson's Chi-Square (Ï‡2) test (including continuity correction when appropriate) and logistics regression analyses was used to identify the risk factors for LN metastasis. The independent risk factors identified were then incorporated in a nomogram model. The predictive accuracy and discriminative ability of the nomogram were evaluated by receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and calibration curve. LN metastasis occurred in 59 (20.7%) EGC patients. And most of these patients were submucosal cancers (48/59). Chi-square test indicated lymphovascular emboli, carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), ulcer, tumor size, tumor infiltration and histological grade were the risk factors, and multivariate logistics analyses confirmed all these six factors were independent risk factors of LN metastasis, which were selected to construct the nomogram. The nomogram proved well calibrated and had good discriminative ability (C-index value: 0.842). The proposed nomogram could result in more-accurate risk prediction for EGC patients.
CANCER
Medscape News

Digital Monitoring Boosts QoL, Symptom Control During Cancer Treatment

A digital symptom monitoring system that allowed patients undergoing cancer treatment to report symptoms from home led to better symptom control, physical function, and quality of life, according to new research. The study highlights that "digital symptom monitoring with patient-reported outcomes is feasible, improves clinical outcomes, and is valued by...
CANCER
Newswise

AI predicts treatment response and survival in small cell lung cancer patients

Newswise — CLEVELAND—Researchers at the Center for Computational Imaging and Personalized Diagnostics (CCIPD) at Case Western Reserve University have used artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patterns on computed tomography (CT) scans that offer new promise for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) represents about...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

EGFR Exon 20-Positive NSCLC Prognosis and Challenges

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the prognosis of patients with EGFR- exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists, discusses the prognosis of patients with EGFR- exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to Spira, the prognosis...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Belzutifan induced strong responses in patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated kidney cancer

Results from a Phase II trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center showed that treatment with belzutifan, a small-molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF)-2a, achieved strong clinical activity in patients with renal cell carcinomas (RCC) and non-renal cell carcinoma neoplasms associated with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease. The study was published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Superselective vesical artery embolization versus intravesical formalin for intractable hematuria in patients with bladder cancer

Actas Urol Esp (Engl Ed). 2021 Nov 24:S2173-5786(21)00137-2. doi: 10.1016/j.acuroe.2020.11.011. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Intractable hematuria is a leading critical problem occurring in patients with advanced stage bladder cancer (BCa) that are not suitable for radical cystectomy. The present study, for the first time in the literature, aimed to compare the effectiveness of intravesical formalin (IF) and superselective vesical artery embolization (SVAE) in the management of intractable and life-threatening hematuria in BCa patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Bladder-sparing combination treatments for muscle-invasive bladder cancer: A plea for standardized assessment and definition of clinical trials endpoints

Urol Oncol. 2021 Nov 25:S1078-1439(21)00479-8. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.10.012. Online ahead of print. Radical cystectomy is the standard of care for muscle invasive bladder cancer, although it represents a surgical procedure with high complication and mortality burden. Thus, more and more emphasis has been placed in favor of alternative treatments especially for patients who are unfit for or aim to avoid radical cystectomy. In this context, preclinical studies highlighted that chemoradiation therapy (CRT) may have immunomodulatory properties on tumor microenvironment with a consequent increase in immune biomarkers. Thus, following the encouraging results reached by immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in both metastatic and localized disease, CRT and ICIs combination treatment gained momentum as bladder-sparing option and several clinical trials were recently launched both as concurrent and sequential treatments. A narrative review of the literature was performed to summarize the rationale and clinical outcomes of trials testing CRT and ICIs combination. Promising results were recently released mainly from phase II trials reporting clinal complete response rates from 48% to 83%. Moreover, combination treatment, both as concurrent and sequential schedules, appeared to be quite tolerable. However, interpretation of preliminary findings is made difficult due to the heterogeneity of clinical endpoints among trials, patient population included and different measurement of response to treatment. Novel bladder-sparing strategies are finally gaining momentum in bladder cancer treatment. Despite preliminary findings are encouraging, harmonization of terminology and definition of clinical endpoints among trials will be mandatory to correctly assess the potential role of CRT and immunotherapy combination as bladder-sparing solution in routine clinical practice.
CANCER

