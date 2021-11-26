Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium's Oostende

Our MLS expert is here to give you his best Philadelphia Union vs New York Red bulls predictions for the first MLS Playoffs match, this afternoon 2:30pm ET on TUDN. The first matchup of the post-season see's the #2 seed Philadelphia Union host the #7 seed New York Red Bulls. Having met three times in the regular season, the Union are unbeaten against the Red Bulls. The Union are unbeaten in four, and will be confident in taking down the Red Bulls this weekend.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO