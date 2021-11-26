Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium's Oostende

FOXBORO (CBS) — Another day, another award for the New England Revolution. It’s Bruce Arena’s turn, as he has been named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday.
“It’s always a tribute to your players and your coaching staff and the support staff around them. They’ve had an excellent year,” Arena told WBZ-TV. “I’ve told our team that I’ve rarely seen a coach get a Coach of the Year award with a bad team. You have to have a good team to achieve that award, generally, and we’ve had a very good team. A lot of credit...
