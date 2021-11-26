ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium's Oostende

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight back Kyle Duncan left Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls on Friday to sign with Oostende of Belgium's first tier on a free transfer. The club said the 24-year-old will arrive...

NJ.com

Philadelphia vs NY Red Bulls Predictions: MLS Playoffs Picks & Betting Offers

Our MLS expert is here to give you his best Philadelphia Union vs New York Red bulls predictions for the first MLS Playoffs match, this afternoon 2:30pm ET on TUDN. The first matchup of the post-season see's the #2 seed Philadelphia Union host the #7 seed New York Red Bulls. Having met three times in the regular season, the Union are unbeaten against the Red Bulls. The Union are unbeaten in four, and will be confident in taking down the Red Bulls this weekend.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution’s Bruce Arena Named 2021 MLS Coach Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Another day, another award for the New England Revolution. It’s Bruce Arena’s turn, as he has been named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday. “It’s always a tribute to your players and your coaching staff and the support staff around them. They’ve had an excellent year,” Arena told WBZ-TV. “I’ve told our team that I’ve rarely seen a coach get a Coach of the Year award with a bad team. You have to have a good team to achieve that award, generally, and we’ve had a very good team. A lot of credit...
MLS
inquirer.com

Union’s Jamiro Monteiro, Olivier Mbaizo out of playoff game vs. New York Red Bulls

Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo were forced out of the Union’s first-round playoff game against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Subaru Park because of Major League Soccer’s health and safety protocols. Their absences were announced by the Union when the team unveiled its starting lineup an hour...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fickell: No. 3 Cincinnati isn't looking past AAC title game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell won't get drawn into the debate over whether the Bearcats deserve inclusion in the College Football Playoff if they win the AAC title Saturday. “I haven’t answered those questions. Don’t know that I would, regardless of how things went,” Fickell said Monday during...
CINCINNATI, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Karnik's surge sends Boston College past South Florida 64-49

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — James Karnik scored six of his 12 points in a 1:23 span late in the game and Boston College pulled away for a 64-49 victory over South Florida on Monday. After Javon Greene hit two free throws to pull South Florida within 51-44 with 4:43...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mballa leads Buffalo past Point Park 94-49

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Buffalo to a 94-49 win over Point Park on Monday night. Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for Buffalo (4-2). Keishawn Brewton added 13 points. Ronaldo Segu had 10 points and seven assists. Nate Van had 11...
BUFFALO, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bankston carries Norfolk St. over Grambling St. 70-63

PHOENIX (AP) — Kris Bankston matched his career high with 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Norfolk State topped Grambling 70-63 at the HBCU Challenge on Monday. Tyrese Jenkins had 12 points for Norfolk the Spartans (8-1). AJ Taylor had 16 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Tigers...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Braves pick up former All-Star Kirby Yates for bullpen

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves bolstered their World Series-winning bullpen Monday by signing right-hander Kirby Yates to a two-year, $8.25 million deal. Yates led the majors with 41 saves for the San Diego Padres in 2019. He didn't pitch this past season for the Toronto Blue Jays because of undergoing his second Tommy John surgery of his career on March 24.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nets swingman Joe Harris has arthroscopic ankle surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters. Hummel: Schwarber, Gorman or someone else for the Cardinals at DH next year?. Lefty Matz calls Cardinals 'a great fit', finalizes four-year deal as...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lonzo Ball helps Bulls beat LaMelo Ball's Hornets, 133-119

CHICAGO (AP) — Lonzo Ball has faced his brother LaMelo three times in the NBA, winning twice. That's the only thing that matters to him. “I play to win. I'm still the big brother at the end of the day," Lonzo Ball said, “and I got to stack my wins.”
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus Söder said his state would block fans from attending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Toussaint jumper lifts Iowa past Virginia in thriller, 75-74

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint hit a clutch jumper to give Iowa the lead with eight seconds left in the game, Virginia missed two close-range shots and Patrick McCaffery blocked a third at the buzzer to preserve Iowa's 75-74 win over the Cavaliers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Monday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Maple Leafs face the Avalanche on 4-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-1, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -118, Avalanche -103 BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Maple Leafs take on Colorado. The Maple Leafs are 9-3-1 at home....
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Millner Jr. leads Toledo past Northwestern Ohio 106-36

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points to lead six Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets walloped NAIA-member Northwestern Ohio 106-36 on Monday night. RayJ Dennis and JT Shumate added 14 points apiece for the Rockets. Ryan Rollins chipped in 12 points, and Keshaun Saunders had 11. Rollins also had eight assists and seven rebounds.
OHIO STATE

