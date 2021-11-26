Letter: Every citizen has ​the right to vote

Our democracy is at risk. The legislators’ rejection of the maps drawn by the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission (UIRC) left one to wonder whether they felt any obligation to honor the will of their constituents. The Better Boundaries initiative was the work of hundreds of volunteers who gathered thousands of signatures–enough to put it on the ballot. Thousands more voted to make it law, at which point our legislators threatened to overturn it. The UIRC members appointed under the law worked diligently in an open and transparent way to elicit extensive citizen input. The result was three sets of maps that met Better Boundary criteria: compact and contiguous districts drawn to honor communities of interest and natural/geopolitical boundaries while ignoring partisan considerations.

