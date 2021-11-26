ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World races to contain new COVID variant

By RAF CASERT, CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant "omicron" and classified it as...

