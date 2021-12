BOSTON (CBS) — John Henry and Fenway Sports Group are one step closer to owning the Pittsburgh Penguins. The sale of the team was approved by the boards of both Fenway Sports Group and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, and now just needs the approval of the NHL. Fenway Sports Group hopes to have the deal closed on Monday, according to The Boston Globe. Fenway Sports Group, of course, owns the Boston Red Sox, and its purchase of the Penguins is creating a bit of a kerfuffle in Boston. It creates an interesting dynamic when it comes...

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO