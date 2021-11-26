ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The X Factor’s Thomas Wells Dead at 46 After Horrifying Accident

 3 days ago

UPDATE: Jessica Wells spoke to E! News about...

The Independent

Thomas Wells death: Former X Factor and The Voice USA contestant dies in tragic workplace accident, aged 46

Thomas Wells, a former X Factor USA contestant, has died, aged 46.The aspiring singer’s wife, Jessica Wells, confirmed to TMZ that the he died on 12 November after a tragic workplace accident.Wells was working at a tyre manufacturing plant in Oklahoma.According to reports, Wells’s body parts were caught in a machine similar to an automatic conveyor belt. Following the incident, he was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to another in Texas so that specialists could treat him. However, he died due to his injuries, the nature of which have not been revealed.Wells aspired to be a professional singer from a...
