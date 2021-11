Like the rest of us, you’re likely in the shopping mood this week and looking to score the best deals on hot PC gaming hardware. However, it’s not much of news to say that shortages will be an issue this year. As such, most may just need to count themselves lucky if they find components in stock at the MSRP pricing, particularly for graphics cards. As you may have noticed by now, bundles have become a common theme for acquiring graphics cards. Fortunately, we’ve found one you may be very interested in if looking to give your PC a more comprehensive refresh or build anew. Antonline has stock of the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC and has bundled it with Intel’s hot new i5-12600K and a DDR4 motherboard to match.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO