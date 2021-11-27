ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill Symphony conductor resigns to protest relaxed mask mandates

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — At a time when many people are looking forward to more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, one local man left his job because the restrictions aren’t strict enough.

When the Rock Hill Symphony returns to the stage for it’s holiday concert, it’ll be under the direction of a new conductor.

The former head -- Maestro David Rudge -- said he could not work under the conditions he felt were unsafe.

Rudge had been leading the Rock Hill Symphony since being chosen as it’s conductor and music director when it returned in 2017.

“Helping to start an orchestra like this and watching it sell out it’s first season, move to a bigger hall in Rock Hill, all of that,” Rudge said.

Last week, his tenure came to an end. Rudge stepped down in protest over the board’s COVID policy of encouraging masks, but not requiring the use.

“The Rock Hill Symphony Board wasn’t interested in doing that so they didn’t,” Rudge said. “I did a survey of the musicians and the majority wanted the masks of everyone in the room and even more people wanted them vaccinated.”

Channel 9 reached out to the board which sent this response: “While we have been working through multiple issues and numerous concerns for quite some time now. It was always our intent to part ways respectfully and professionally.”

Some other local symphonies have tighter COVID restrictions. In Greenville, Charleston and Charlotte, masks are mandated and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are also required.

Rudge believes Rock Hill’s lax policy puts lives at risk.

“No one can prove these things and they will not be held liable, this is the norm everywhere, but my question is why not (require masks), it’s an inconvenience for a couple of hours,” he said.

Rudge said he’d received lots of support for his stand. He feels it won’t hurt his job search, because he believes most patrons agree with him.

©2021 Cox Media Group

