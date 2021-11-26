ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

11.26.21 – a thankful conclusion to november

wrir.org
 3 days ago

Tonight’s episode will be a celebration of music to be thankful for and music that feels like it brings community together. a little of...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
wrir.org

When Hanukkah comes around

Global A Go-Go has been a Christmas-song-free zone since 2005, just because (as Geoff Berner sings) “The Christians irritate us with their Christmas-ness / It seems like every year.” Not like there will be a shortage of Christmas music from now until the day in question, amirite?. But Hanukkah? Heck...
RICHMOND, VA
theloopnewspaper.com

Thankfulness

Tumbling down streets like mischief. Hues of yellow, orange to brown. Shall we gather our thoughts and take measure of where we have landed since our resolutions in early January? Both congratulations and regret are probably in the mix. It is a time to adjust our expectations before winter wraps around us, and the holidays descend in perpetual motion. First comes Thanksgiving. How apropos. It is a privilege to have such an opportunity for celebration. To put aside a whole day for being thankful.
FESTIVAL
wrir.org

Always Giving Thanks

Good morning and welcome to your weekend. This Saturday is the last one we have in November. Thanksgiving has been honored and many people went out bargain hunting yesterday. The music selected to day brings a mix of fun, somber, and holiday cheer. Now that the threshold for holiday music has been crossed, playing as much or as little holiday music is fair game.
THEATER & DANCE
wrir.org

Edge Of Americana – 2021.11.29

A few songs of lights, oil, candles, potatoes, and the Festival of Lights, and a lot of random goodies. The Warrior River Boys with James King & Owen Saunders, “East Bound Train/Lamplighting Time In The Valley/Keep On The Sunnyside”. from Ray Davis Radio Series, Vol. 4. Wango - 1998.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
wrir.org

genre charts for Nov 23

3 BRAD LEFTWICH AND LINDA HIGGINBOTHAM At Home In The Parlour Old Time Tiki Parlour. 4 KARINE POLWART AND DAVE MILLIGAN As Still As Your Sleeping Hudson. 5 WALTER PARKS AND THE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY The Unlawful Assembly Self-Released. 6 BEN TOWNSEND The King Of Ramps – The Music Of Melvin...
ENTERTAINMENT
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Nov 23

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
MUSIC
wrir.org

Galaxy Girl – 20211125 – Happy Blendsgiving!

IT’S TIME FOR THE THANKSGIVING FOOD SHOW!!! Even though I don’t eat meat, I still play some meat songs. Along with all the sides, because today is the perfect day for those of us who love those side dishes! … And bread… And desserts. I hope you take the time...
MUSIC
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 30

Today’s Birthday (11/30/21) Communication is golden this year. Write, film and share with faithful dedication for broader growth. Personal victories light up this winter, empowering springtime breakthroughs with work, fitness and health. Peace and privacy support with summer changes, for autumn inspiration, ideas and possibilities. Build lasting connections. To get...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez In Love as Ever in Intimate Thanksgiving Party Shots

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are as in love as ever. Ariana Grande appears to have had a spectacular time with her family and visitors on Thanksgiving. The singer released a number of photographs and videos of everyone having a good time, including one of her husband Dalton Gomez and their dog Toulouse, which she revealed for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Foogiano Shows Appreciation For Fiancée Renni Rucci From Behind Bars

Foogiano is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for a parole violation, but the commitment from his partner Renni Rucci isn’t lost on him. The Georgia rapper took to Instagram on Sunday (November 28) to share a photo of his fiancée alongside a caption acknowledging just how much she’s holding him down.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Usher Posts Hilarious Birthday Tribute For ‘Rebel’ Son Usher Raymond: ‘Happy 14th’ — Photos

Usher flexed his funny bone as he celebrated his eldest child’s 14th birthday. The singer also gifted son ‘Cinco’ a blue Gucci backpack!. Funny guy! Usher showcased his irreverent sense of humor when he paid a special birthday tribute to his son Usher Raymond V. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the 43-year-old singer shared a hilarious image of a sonogram with a middle finger being pointed up from the womb. “Guess WHO!! Been a rebel,” Usher captioned the silly snap. “Happy 14th URV ‘Cinco’.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Trent Johnston Admits Being Miserable, Needs Change?

At the moment, things aren’t going so well for 7 Little Johnstons star Trent Johnston. The TLC dad is opening up about his feelings and doesn’t love where he is in life. The tenth season of the Johnston family’s show premiered on November 16. Already, TLC fans are fed up with Amber and Trent being on the show. However, the next episode focuses on Trent’s current life issues, so fans won’t get a break from the parents quite yet.
TV SERIES
extratv

Teyana Taylor Hospitalized, Says Body ‘Shut Down’

Singer Teyana Taylor is recovering after she says her body “shut down” while on her The Last Rose Petal farewell tour. The 30-year-old, who was forced to cancel her Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday, took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo from the hospital to explain what happened. She wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy