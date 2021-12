Did you meet someone special and were blown away by their charisma? You never miss a chance to be around them and enjoy each moment with them. Your attraction increases with each passing day and gets to a point where you can no longer take it and desperately want to know what they feel about you. However, you may not want to propose to them directly because of the fear of rejection. So, how to ask someone if they like you? Read through this post and find out.

