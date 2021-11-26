ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Elaine K. Churchill

thunder1320.com
 4 days ago

A native of Greenfield, MA, Elaine was the daughter of the late Washington. and Doris Merry Kilbourne. She was a member of...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSJM

Carol Elaine Bishop

Carol Elaine Bishop,84, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on November 21, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Friday, November 26, 2021 3:34 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
thunder1320.com

Jimmy Dale Conn

Mr. Jimmy Dale Conn, age 69 of Tullahoma, was born on November 29, 1951, in Tullahoma, TN to the late Freddie Lee Conn and Mary Agnes Clark. He graduated Tullahoma High School in 1970. Mr. Conn enjoyed deer hunting and attended the King’s Cross church. He also graduated from the National FBI Academy. Mr. Conn was a former police officer for Tullahoma Police Department and served as chief deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. His last employment was for the Coffee County Public Defender’s office as an investigator.
TULLAHOMA, TN
nameberry.com

Name Sage: Honoring Grandma Elaine

I’m expecting my first child. I was very close to my grandmother Elaine, who passed away, so I’d like to name my son after her. For his first name, I’ve thought of Laine or Lane. Is there anything else I’m missing?. I’m leaning toward Laine right now but don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy